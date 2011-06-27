  1. Home
1994 Subaru SVX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Subaru introduces two-wheel-drive "value leaders" to the SVX lineup called the L and LS. These new SVXs offer the same 3.3-liter Flat-6 found in the LSi, and antilock brakes are standard on the LS. A passenger airbag becomes standard on the uplevel LS and LSi models.

SOOOOO much FUN
bigdr1979,07/26/2008
I absolutely love this car. The engine is strong, and the style is second to none. I have added an aftermarket exhaust, that does not sound like a bumble bee, instead it purrs like a porsche. This is the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. The only thing I hate is the first question out of everyones mouth "what's up with the windows?"
Best car I have owned
Don,05/02/2005
I bought this car after driving the FWD as I liked the look in 1992, but until I drove the FWD is when I fell in love. I have 92,000 miles on the Laguna Blue Beauty & heads turn to try and guess what car it is. I still have the original Bridgestone tires and think I will get new ones soon. For anyone interested in these '92-'97 SVX's, if you buy one get the FWD as the ones with the AWD seem to have transmission & wheel bearing issues, which I never had even though I change the oil & filters more often than normal. Owning a car like this makes you feel different as on the highway it purrs better than any other car I've driven, so enjoy being different.
Catfish
dtrita,12/16/2003
Built to last! Keep up with the maintenance and it's a dream come true. 3 sets of tires, three timing belts f/ normal maintance - beat that!
'94 Subaru SVX AWD still going strong!
The Doug,02/10/2004
Best car I've ever purchased. Period. Subaru's unbelievably well-kept secret sports car. 10 years old and runs like new. The style was way ahead of its time. Still turns heads. Terrific sports car in the summer, turning into a virtual snowplow in winter with its full-time AWD. Extremely safe: heavy chassis, wide tires that grip all road surfaces, 4-channel antilock brakes, etc. It will be hard to part with it; there is nothing on the market like it today.
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Subaru SVX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Subaru SVX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Subaru SVX Overview

The Used 1994 Subaru SVX is offered in the following submodels: SVX Coupe. Available styles include L 2dr Coupe, LSi 2dr Coupe AWD, and LS 2dr Coupe.

