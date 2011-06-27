1995 Subaru SVX Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Dual airbags are extended to the base model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Subaru SVX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just yn Tomblyn,04/25/2002
For your money, this is the best built car available, it is luxurious, sporty, comfortable, roomy (even for smaller rear passengers). easy to operate, easy to maintain. Everything about the SVX is designed with the driver in mind. city driving is ok, stop and go driving takes its toll on the fuel tank, but it makes commutes easier, it is an absolutely wonderful long-trip car. very quiet and comfortable, and good highway milage for what it is! i have had it a year and am very attached.
cpt kirk,10/17/2003
I wanted a car that would get good gas milage and would get me up and down the steep hills during a snow storm. I got lucky and bought a 1995 SVX AWD and have been very happy. Try 28mpg on the highway with a lot of extra peddal to go; about 90 mph @3500rpms. I get about 19mpg city. This car takes premium gas. I had no trouble getting up to Alta, Utah, for a powder ski day when only 4x4's and cars with chains were allowed up the canyon. Under the paint is a zinc coating to help reduce corrosion - so smart! Fender wells designed to keep splashes/road tar from going all over the car's body. Overall great (Italian)styling.
Splishsplash,12/15/2006
This is a great and under rated car. It handles in all kind of weather, always starts, never breaks down so it costs way less than my previous Ford to maintain. The style is Italian designed and still turns heads. Given the limited number built and sold in the USA it gets rarer by the day. I have 125,000 miles and plan to go to 200,000 with confidence. My only complaint is that the level of interior finish could have been better.
subaru svx driver,10/09/2004
I have owned this car for 5 years and I love it. I have had a couple of repairs to do on it, but I'd do anything to keep this car. The aftermarket is starting to heat up, as well. A new 350+ hp supercharger kit will be out soon and there are countless amounts of aftermarket parts such as, exhaust, intake, brakes, interior and exterior accessories are available now. If Subaru decides to bring this car to the market again, it would be a great seller.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
