  • $12,900

    1995 Subaru SVX L

    91,950 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    The SVX debuted at the Tokyo Auto Show in 1989 and went in to production for the 1991 year and the model lasted a single generation through 1996. In Japan it was marketed as the Alcyone SVX, anywhere else it was simply the SVX. The SVX was unique in the fact that it was Japanese engineered with famous Italian styling by Giorgetto Giugiaro. It had a wild aircraft-inspired glass to glass canopy or window in window styling. The power-plant was Subarus largest to date for a passenger car putting out over 230 HP pushed through a front-wheel drive platform or then what was to become standard for all Suabaru Cars the All-Wheel-Drive variant. This particular stunning example is a All-Wheel-Drive SVX with just over 90,000 miles on the odometer. It still retains its original paint, drivetrain and interior. It has been meticulously maintained and has never been used as a Winter driver in the snow. Furthermore this car has had excellent maintenance and service throughout its life with excellent storage as well. For a Subaru from the mid-1990s they had a pretty impressive performance record of 7.3 second 0-60 times with a top speed of over 150 MPH. Everything seems to work on this car including cold A/C. There are no “Dummy” lights on the dash, the car starts, runs and drives very nicely, has a clean car fax, all service records, books/manuals and keys. The car is ready to be enjoyed and driven as-is. Please inquire on any service paperwork that you would wish to see. These cars are really hard to find in this condition both mechanically and cosmetically.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Subaru SVX L with AWD/4WD.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1CX3358SH101203
    Stock: BTC0390
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

