Used 1996 Subaru SVX Consumer Reviews
I am in love with this car.
This car’s amazing. I've had mine for 2 years and I still love it. Nobody else has one so it’s quite an attention getter. It performs quite well and goes very fast. My only complaint is that mine has had some mechanical problems, including the transmission going out. These repairs were expensive to fix, and not all places will work on this car because it's so uncommon. It probably wouldn't have had as many problems if I weren't so hard on the car. I drive it daily and I’m very rough on it.
Excellent value & performance!
I have owned several different performance vehicles - Camaro Z28, 300ZX TT and a '00 SVT Lightning. The Subaru SVX is the best 'all around' performance machine to ever be in my garage. The AWD system is flawless, cornering is flat, and unlike the other cars I've owned, when it starts snowing, this car begs to be driven rather than parked. The sound of flat 6 boxer engine is intoxicating!!! I'm in SVX heaven!
miss my VEX !!
i was a subie guy for yrs , started with a showroom new '09 STi ..fun , but turned out to be a lemon , sold it and bought a highly modded '07 WRX (400+hp) , after a couple yrs ith that car with very few issues i was offered a stupid amount for it so i sold it and was looking for a manual forester XT or a legacy B-Spec , but in the "meantime" i found an SVX on CL with 90k miles for 1500 bux..in great shape and a slight fuel smell ..ran/drove GREAT ..so i bought and drove it 200 miles home and smell was a 2'' piece of hose by the gas tank accessible via the trunk . cheap n easy ..The fill in "Temp" vehicle became my new love and i drove it issue free for 2 yrs , besides rear wheel bearings , one of these cars Achilles's heals . my trans worked great , but wouldnt go into OD till it was warmed about 5 mins of driving (heard that was by design?) never an issue . 2 yrs into ownership the alternator died . i bought a "new" bosch alt and it was flawed and the regulator failed to regulate and fried 11 fuses and my power steering computer /AWD/Fuse block and wire harness ..was so sad ..still in great shape , sold it for 1k ..after that i bought a VW Phaeton..loved that weird limo, totaled on a deer . Now i drive a 500HP , AWD Audi RS6 (bi-turbo V8) ..of course the VEX wasnt the fastes car in the world and my RS6 is a crazy beast in comparison , but i STILL miss my SVX !!!!!! ..i long to own another some day ..and i want to swap a 5 or 6 spd in it..fairly cheap to do :) .. told me to update ..lol .. not much more to say , still would like another VEX someday .. my RS6 now is 550 hp 625 TQ and has 164k miles..had 87k when i got it ... all good..lol
In love with this car!!
I bought this car several years ago and other than a couple 02 sensors, and regular maintenance (oil changes and 50k mile service), it's been very reliable. I bought it because it was unique. Some people say they think the side windows would bother them but you really don't notice the line. Also, it has great visability (no blind spots). The car handles like it's on rails and is a real joy to drive. I'm surprised they don't hold their value better. I've met other SVX owners that have in excess of 250k miles on their car and they still love it. If you own one, you love it!
