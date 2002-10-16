  1. Home
Used 1997 Subaru SVX

1997 Subaru SVX
Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive, distinctive styling, one of few luxury sports coupes left on market, great handling
  • Distinctive styling, average acceleration for this class
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Subaru has never been what you'd call a conventional car company. When 18-foot-long V8-powered behemoth station wagons roamed America, Subaru was busy marketing tiny, ugly, four-wheel-drive wagons primarily to consumers in the Northeast, Rocky Mountains, and Northwest. While the inline four-cylinder engine became the compact class standard, Subaru installed horizontally opposed flat fours in its models. All the while, Subaru retained character in the styling of its wares, bucking the jelly-bean look for a more squared-off wedge thing. The Subaru XT Coupe, about which nothing was common, became Subaru's first attempt at marketing a sports coupe. The SVX replaced that oddity in 1992.

The first thing you notice about the SVX is the out-there design. Much more attractive than the XT Coupe, the SVX is an interesting blend of curves, bulges and angles which result in a busy, overstyled car that looks too thick in the waist. Captain Kirk likely would have found the styling pleasing, but we don't. A new body-color grille arrives for 1997, and combined with cool alloy wheels, the SVX is at least getting more attractive with age. For 1997, those alloys are shod with slightly taller, slightly narrower tires. The split side glass is a neat concept that allows you to drive with the window down in a rainstorm without worrying about getting a wet arm or mussing your hair, but we suspect that in the real world of varying-height drive-thru service windows, it doesn't work well.

Inside, the SVX looks more like a luxury coupe than a sports car. Cloth covers the seats in the L; LSi models get leather hides. The swept dash is full of oddities, such as the trick stereo cover. Comfortable chairs provide surprisingly good outward visibility, but the rear view is somewhat compromised by the big decklid spoiler.

So why should you buy this Subaru? It's relatively speedy, comfortable and with standard all-wheel drive, is one of the few sports cars made for all-weather driving. Fully loaded at less than $37,000, the SVX gives decent bang for the buck, and makes a strong statement about its owner. If your wacky personality matches the offbeat SVX, you've just found the car of your dreams.

1997 Highlights

A body-color grille debuts, along with P215/55VR16 tires.

Consumer reviews

3.125 out of 5 stars, Nice looking car!
Car guy.,

I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.

5 out of 5 stars, I own two SVX's
Rich,

Buy and hold. These cars will put my grandkids through college and they are fun to drive. Only 640 97's sold in the US.

4.875 out of 5 stars, quality car
drivemusicnow,

This is a great car. Everything from the automatic climate control to the 230 horsepower engine make this car a quality ride. While parts are slightly more expensive then most, it is a well built AWD car that screams excitment

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car
Booye,

This is the second SVX I have owned, and it is a total shame that Subaru stopped making this car. It has been excellent in every way. It has had no service needs other than scheduled service, is incredibly powerful and is great for merging onto the highways, yet for such power gets good gas mileage about 26.5 on the highway and 23.5 in town. I will never sell the car, I intend to keep it as a fun toy and hope that as it ages I can get parts. It handles like a dream and makes me feel safe on the road. It is best for smaller people, tall ones feel slightly cramped for head height but not leg room. If you can get your hands on a used one, you will never let it go.

Is the Subaru SVX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1997 SVX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru SVX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the SVX gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SVX has 8.0 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Subaru SVX reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru SVX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SVX.

Is the 1997 Subaru SVX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1997 Subaru SVX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1997 SVX is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1997 Subaru SVX?

The least-expensive 1997 Subaru SVX is the 1997 Subaru SVX L 2dr Coupe AWD.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Subaru SVX?

    If you're interested in the Subaru SVX, the next question is, which SVX model is right for you? SVX variants include LSi 2dr Coupe AWD, and L 2dr Coupe AWD.

