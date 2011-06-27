Estimated values
1996 Subaru SVX LSi 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$2,016
|$2,470
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,786
|$2,189
|Average
|$766
|$1,324
|$1,625
|Rough
|$490
|$862
|$1,062
Estimated values
1996 Subaru SVX L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,741
|$2,143
|Clean
|$883
|$1,542
|$1,899
|Average
|$650
|$1,143
|$1,410
|Rough
|$416
|$744
|$921