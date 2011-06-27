  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru SVX
  4. Used 1997 Subaru SVX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1997 Subaru SVX Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive, distinctive styling, one of few luxury sports coupes left on market, great handling
  • Distinctive styling, average acceleration for this class
Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Subaru SVX for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,067 - $2,481
Used SVX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Subaru has never been what you'd call a conventional car company. When 18-foot-long V8-powered behemoth station wagons roamed America, Subaru was busy marketing tiny, ugly, four-wheel-drive wagons primarily to consumers in the Northeast, Rocky Mountains, and Northwest. While the inline four-cylinder engine became the compact class standard, Subaru installed horizontally opposed flat fours in its models. All the while, Subaru retained character in the styling of its wares, bucking the jelly-bean look for a more squared-off wedge thing. The Subaru XT Coupe, about which nothing was common, became Subaru's first attempt at marketing a sports coupe. The SVX replaced that oddity in 1992.

The first thing you notice about the SVX is the out-there design. Much more attractive than the XT Coupe, the SVX is an interesting blend of curves, bulges and angles which result in a busy, overstyled car that looks too thick in the waist. Captain Kirk likely would have found the styling pleasing, but we don't. A new body-color grille arrives for 1997, and combined with cool alloy wheels, the SVX is at least getting more attractive with age. For 1997, those alloys are shod with slightly taller, slightly narrower tires. The split side glass is a neat concept that allows you to drive with the window down in a rainstorm without worrying about getting a wet arm or mussing your hair, but we suspect that in the real world of varying-height drive-thru service windows, it doesn't work well.

Inside, the SVX looks more like a luxury coupe than a sports car. Cloth covers the seats in the L; LSi models get leather hides. The swept dash is full of oddities, such as the trick stereo cover. Comfortable chairs provide surprisingly good outward visibility, but the rear view is somewhat compromised by the big decklid spoiler.

So why should you buy this Subaru? It's relatively speedy, comfortable and with standard all-wheel drive, is one of the few sports cars made for all-weather driving. Fully loaded at less than $37,000, the SVX gives decent bang for the buck, and makes a strong statement about its owner. If your wacky personality matches the offbeat SVX, you've just found the car of your dreams.

1997 Highlights

A body-color grille debuts, along with P215/55VR16 tires.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Subaru SVX.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice looking car!
Car guy.,05/15/2009
I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.
I own two SVX's
Rich,06/01/2006
Buy and hold. These cars will put my grandkids through college and they are fun to drive. Only 640 97's sold in the US.
quality car
drivemusicnow,10/16/2002
This is a great car. Everything from the automatic climate control to the 230 horsepower engine make this car a quality ride. While parts are slightly more expensive then most, it is a well built AWD car that screams excitment
Best Car
Booye,10/06/2003
This is the second SVX I have owned, and it is a total shame that Subaru stopped making this car. It has been excellent in every way. It has had no service needs other than scheduled service, is incredibly powerful and is great for merging onto the highways, yet for such power gets good gas mileage about 26.5 on the highway and 23.5 in town. I will never sell the car, I intend to keep it as a fun toy and hope that as it ages I can get parts. It handles like a dream and makes me feel safe on the road. It is best for smaller people, tall ones feel slightly cramped for head height but not leg room. If you can get your hands on a used one, you will never let it go.
See all 4 reviews of the 1997 Subaru SVX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1997 Subaru SVX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Subaru SVX

Used 1997 Subaru SVX Overview

The Used 1997 Subaru SVX is offered in the following submodels: SVX Coupe. Available styles include LSi 2dr Coupe AWD, and L 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Subaru SVX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Subaru SVXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Subaru SVX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Subaru SVX.

Can't find a used 1997 Subaru SVXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru SVX for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,743.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,429.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru SVX for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,617.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Subaru SVX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru SVX lease specials

Related Used 1997 Subaru SVX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles