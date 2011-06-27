  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1993 Subaru SVX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes for Subaru's quirky sports car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Subaru SVX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

love this car
SVXboy631,08/02/2002
the car is great...it's fun to drive and it no one even knows what it is.
1993 SVX 25th anniversary
melissa,08/22/2005
I love my SVX. The transmission had to be replaced at 120,000 miles, and the air conditioner also had to be fixed. Other than the weak tranny, the car is fantastic! Lots of power and lots of looks.
See all 2 reviews of the 1993 Subaru SVX
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Subaru SVX

Used 1993 Subaru SVX Overview

The Used 1993 Subaru SVX is offered in the following submodels: SVX Coupe. Available styles include 25th Anniversary 2dr Coupe AWD, LS 2dr Coupe AWD, LS-L 2dr Coupe AWD, and XR 2dr Coupe AWD.

