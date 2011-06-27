1993 Subaru SVX Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
No changes for Subaru's quirky sports car.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Subaru SVX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SVXboy631,08/02/2002
the car is great...it's fun to drive and it no one even knows what it is.
melissa,08/22/2005
I love my SVX. The transmission had to be replaced at 120,000 miles, and the air conditioner also had to be fixed. Other than the weak tranny, the car is fantastic! Lots of power and lots of looks.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
