Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Protection Package #2yes
Protection Package #1yes
Exterior Interior Homelink Mirrorsyes
Standard Model - 2.5iyes
Popular Package #2yes
Exterior Interior Auto Mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Leather Shift Knobyes
All Weather Matsyes
Compartment Separatoryes
Cargo Net Rearyes
Cargo Net Rear of Seatyes
Security Shock Sensoryes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compassyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Sun Shadeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror Kit w/Approach Lightingyes
Bumper Cover Rear (Rear)yes
Body Side Molding Kit - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit - Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Carbide Greyyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Tweeter Kityes
Trailer Hitchyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Crystal White Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Remote Engine Starter - Key Startyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Twilight Blue Metallicyes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Tungsten Metallicyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73.3 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
225/65R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
