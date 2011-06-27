Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,182
|$3,233
|$3,812
|Clean
|$1,930
|$2,865
|$3,378
|Average
|$1,425
|$2,130
|$2,510
|Rough
|$921
|$1,394
|$1,642
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,011
|$2,797
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,479
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,314
|$1,842
|$2,128
|Rough
|$849
|$1,206
|$1,392
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$3,079
|$3,654
|Clean
|$1,799
|$2,729
|$3,238
|Average
|$1,328
|$2,028
|$2,406
|Rough
|$858
|$1,328
|$1,575
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$2,833
|$3,383
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,511
|$2,998
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,866
|$2,228
|Rough
|$774
|$1,222
|$1,458
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Audio System (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$2,843
|$3,437
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,519
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,873
|$2,264
|Rough
|$741
|$1,226
|$1,481
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$1,467
|$1,563
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,300
|$1,385
|Average
|$851
|$966
|$1,029
|Rough
|$550
|$633
|$674
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,177
|$3,779
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,816
|$3,349
|Average
|$1,358
|$2,093
|$2,489
|Rough
|$877
|$1,370
|$1,628
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,687
|$3,199
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,381
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,770
|$2,107
|Rough
|$740
|$1,159
|$1,379
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$2,982
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,643
|$3,145
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,964
|$2,337
|Rough
|$822
|$1,286
|$1,529
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,420
|$2,736
|Clean
|$1,639
|$2,145
|$2,424
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,594
|$1,802
|Rough
|$782
|$1,044
|$1,179
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Audio System (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$3,649
|$4,492
|Clean
|$1,862
|$3,234
|$3,981
|Average
|$1,375
|$2,404
|$2,958
|Rough
|$888
|$1,574
|$1,936
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,482
|$4,191
|Clean
|$1,935
|$3,086
|$3,714
|Average
|$1,429
|$2,294
|$2,760
|Rough
|$923
|$1,502
|$1,806