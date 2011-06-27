  1. Home
2003 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,182$3,233$3,812
Clean$1,930$2,865$3,378
Average$1,425$2,130$2,510
Rough$921$1,394$1,642
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,011$2,797$3,231
Clean$1,779$2,479$2,863
Average$1,314$1,842$2,128
Rough$849$1,206$1,392
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,034$3,079$3,654
Clean$1,799$2,729$3,238
Average$1,328$2,028$2,406
Rough$858$1,328$1,575
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,833$2,833$3,383
Clean$1,621$2,511$2,998
Average$1,197$1,866$2,228
Rough$774$1,222$1,458
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Audio System (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,756$2,843$3,437
Clean$1,553$2,519$3,046
Average$1,147$1,873$2,264
Rough$741$1,226$1,481
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,303$1,467$1,563
Clean$1,152$1,300$1,385
Average$851$966$1,029
Rough$550$633$674
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,078$3,177$3,779
Clean$1,838$2,816$3,349
Average$1,358$2,093$2,489
Rough$877$1,370$1,628
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,755$2,687$3,199
Clean$1,552$2,381$2,835
Average$1,146$1,770$2,107
Rough$740$1,159$1,379
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$2,982$3,549
Clean$1,723$2,643$3,145
Average$1,273$1,964$2,337
Rough$822$1,286$1,529
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$2,420$2,736
Clean$1,639$2,145$2,424
Average$1,211$1,594$1,802
Rough$782$1,044$1,179
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Audio System (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,105$3,649$4,492
Clean$1,862$3,234$3,981
Average$1,375$2,404$2,958
Rough$888$1,574$1,936
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,187$3,482$4,191
Clean$1,935$3,086$3,714
Average$1,429$2,294$2,760
Rough$923$1,502$1,806
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,552 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,381 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Subaru Outback ranges from $740 to $3,199, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.