  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura ILX
  4. Used 2018 Acura ILX
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Acura ILX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,563$20,594$22,900
Clean$18,108$20,082$22,320
Average$17,198$19,059$21,159
Rough$16,288$18,035$19,998
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,200$19,093$21,241
Clean$16,779$18,619$20,703
Average$15,936$17,670$19,626
Rough$15,093$16,721$18,549
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,565$18,441$20,572
Clean$16,159$17,983$20,050
Average$15,347$17,067$19,007
Rough$14,535$16,150$17,964
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,459$19,398$21,600
Clean$17,031$18,916$21,052
Average$16,175$17,952$19,957
Rough$15,320$16,988$18,862
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,461$21,397$23,595
Clean$18,984$20,865$22,997
Average$18,030$19,802$21,801
Rough$17,076$18,739$20,605
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,945$18,826$20,962
Clean$16,530$18,358$20,431
Average$15,699$17,423$19,368
Rough$14,869$16,487$18,306
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,472$20,410$22,608
Clean$18,020$19,902$22,035
Average$17,114$18,888$20,889
Rough$16,209$17,874$19,743
Sell my 2018 Acura ILX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura ILX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Acura ILX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura ILX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,983 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura ILX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura ILX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,983 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Acura ILX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura ILX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,983 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Acura ILX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Acura ILX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Acura ILX ranges from $14,535 to $20,572, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Acura ILX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.