Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,563
|$20,594
|$22,900
|Clean
|$18,108
|$20,082
|$22,320
|Average
|$17,198
|$19,059
|$21,159
|Rough
|$16,288
|$18,035
|$19,998
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,200
|$19,093
|$21,241
|Clean
|$16,779
|$18,619
|$20,703
|Average
|$15,936
|$17,670
|$19,626
|Rough
|$15,093
|$16,721
|$18,549
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,565
|$18,441
|$20,572
|Clean
|$16,159
|$17,983
|$20,050
|Average
|$15,347
|$17,067
|$19,007
|Rough
|$14,535
|$16,150
|$17,964
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,459
|$19,398
|$21,600
|Clean
|$17,031
|$18,916
|$21,052
|Average
|$16,175
|$17,952
|$19,957
|Rough
|$15,320
|$16,988
|$18,862
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,461
|$21,397
|$23,595
|Clean
|$18,984
|$20,865
|$22,997
|Average
|$18,030
|$19,802
|$21,801
|Rough
|$17,076
|$18,739
|$20,605
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,945
|$18,826
|$20,962
|Clean
|$16,530
|$18,358
|$20,431
|Average
|$15,699
|$17,423
|$19,368
|Rough
|$14,869
|$16,487
|$18,306
Estimated values
2018 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,472
|$20,410
|$22,608
|Clean
|$18,020
|$19,902
|$22,035
|Average
|$17,114
|$18,888
|$20,889
|Rough
|$16,209
|$17,874
|$19,743