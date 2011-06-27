  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,671$24,498$26,743
Clean$22,263$24,051$26,244
Average$21,446$23,156$25,247
Rough$20,629$22,261$24,250
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,326$23,642$26,484
Clean$20,942$23,210$25,990
Average$20,174$22,347$25,003
Rough$19,405$21,483$24,016
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,209$28,707$31,772
Clean$25,737$28,182$31,180
Average$24,793$27,134$29,995
Rough$23,849$26,085$28,811
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,402$31,544$34,174
Clean$28,873$30,968$33,537
Average$27,813$29,815$32,263
Rough$26,754$28,663$30,989
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,335$34,320$37,984
Clean$30,770$33,693$37,276
Average$29,641$32,440$35,860
Rough$28,513$31,186$34,444
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,771$32,488$35,824
Clean$29,235$31,894$35,156
Average$28,162$30,708$33,821
Rough$27,089$29,521$32,485
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,175$31,954$35,366
Clean$28,649$31,371$34,707
Average$27,598$30,203$33,388
Rough$26,547$29,036$32,070
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,970$26,252$29,056
Clean$23,538$25,773$28,515
Average$22,674$24,814$27,431
Rough$21,811$23,855$26,348
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,368$34,147$37,559
Clean$30,803$33,523$36,859
Average$29,673$32,276$35,459
Rough$28,542$31,028$34,058
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,382$37,305$39,669
Clean$34,744$36,623$38,930
Average$33,470$35,261$37,451
Rough$32,195$33,898$35,972
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,870$24,216$27,095
Clean$21,476$23,774$26,590
Average$20,688$22,889$25,580
Rough$19,900$22,005$24,570
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,088$28,574$31,625
Clean$25,618$28,052$31,036
Average$24,678$27,008$29,857
Rough$23,739$25,964$28,677
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,798$26,064$28,848
Clean$23,369$25,588$28,310
Average$22,512$24,636$27,234
Rough$21,654$23,684$26,159
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,210 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,210 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,210 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Audi A3 ranges from $19,405 to $26,484, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.