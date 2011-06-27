Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,671
|$24,498
|$26,743
|Clean
|$22,263
|$24,051
|$26,244
|Average
|$21,446
|$23,156
|$25,247
|Rough
|$20,629
|$22,261
|$24,250
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,326
|$23,642
|$26,484
|Clean
|$20,942
|$23,210
|$25,990
|Average
|$20,174
|$22,347
|$25,003
|Rough
|$19,405
|$21,483
|$24,016
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,209
|$28,707
|$31,772
|Clean
|$25,737
|$28,182
|$31,180
|Average
|$24,793
|$27,134
|$29,995
|Rough
|$23,849
|$26,085
|$28,811
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,402
|$31,544
|$34,174
|Clean
|$28,873
|$30,968
|$33,537
|Average
|$27,813
|$29,815
|$32,263
|Rough
|$26,754
|$28,663
|$30,989
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,335
|$34,320
|$37,984
|Clean
|$30,770
|$33,693
|$37,276
|Average
|$29,641
|$32,440
|$35,860
|Rough
|$28,513
|$31,186
|$34,444
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,771
|$32,488
|$35,824
|Clean
|$29,235
|$31,894
|$35,156
|Average
|$28,162
|$30,708
|$33,821
|Rough
|$27,089
|$29,521
|$32,485
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,175
|$31,954
|$35,366
|Clean
|$28,649
|$31,371
|$34,707
|Average
|$27,598
|$30,203
|$33,388
|Rough
|$26,547
|$29,036
|$32,070
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,970
|$26,252
|$29,056
|Clean
|$23,538
|$25,773
|$28,515
|Average
|$22,674
|$24,814
|$27,431
|Rough
|$21,811
|$23,855
|$26,348
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,368
|$34,147
|$37,559
|Clean
|$30,803
|$33,523
|$36,859
|Average
|$29,673
|$32,276
|$35,459
|Rough
|$28,542
|$31,028
|$34,058
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,382
|$37,305
|$39,669
|Clean
|$34,744
|$36,623
|$38,930
|Average
|$33,470
|$35,261
|$37,451
|Rough
|$32,195
|$33,898
|$35,972
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,870
|$24,216
|$27,095
|Clean
|$21,476
|$23,774
|$26,590
|Average
|$20,688
|$22,889
|$25,580
|Rough
|$19,900
|$22,005
|$24,570
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,088
|$28,574
|$31,625
|Clean
|$25,618
|$28,052
|$31,036
|Average
|$24,678
|$27,008
|$29,857
|Rough
|$23,739
|$25,964
|$28,677
Estimated values
2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,798
|$26,064
|$28,848
|Clean
|$23,369
|$25,588
|$28,310
|Average
|$22,512
|$24,636
|$27,234
|Rough
|$21,654
|$23,684
|$26,159