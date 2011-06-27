Estimated values
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,927
|$16,043
|$18,890
|Clean
|$12,456
|$15,448
|$18,156
|Average
|$11,514
|$14,256
|$16,688
|Rough
|$10,572
|$13,065
|$15,221
Estimated values
2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,488
|$11,843
|$13,994
|Clean
|$9,142
|$11,404
|$13,450
|Average
|$8,451
|$10,524
|$12,363
|Rough
|$7,759
|$9,645
|$11,276
Estimated values
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,401
|$14,148
|$16,658
|Clean
|$10,985
|$13,623
|$16,011
|Average
|$10,154
|$12,572
|$14,717
|Rough
|$9,324
|$11,521
|$13,423