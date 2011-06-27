Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,450
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,450
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,450
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,450
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,450
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$3,761
|$5,362
|Clean
|$686
|$3,330
|$4,750
|Average
|$505
|$2,469
|$3,527
|Rough
|$323
|$1,608
|$2,305
Estimated values
1992 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,450
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704