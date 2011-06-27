  1. Home
2019 Volvo XC60 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,892$32,565$35,859
Clean$29,364$31,986$35,210
Average$28,309$30,830$33,913
Rough$27,253$29,673$32,615
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,189$38,336$42,214
Clean$34,568$37,655$41,450
Average$33,325$36,294$39,923
Rough$32,082$34,932$38,395
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,126$28,462$31,341
Clean$25,664$27,956$30,774
Average$24,742$26,945$29,640
Rough$23,819$25,934$28,506
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,652$33,394$36,772
Clean$30,111$32,801$36,107
Average$29,029$31,614$34,776
Rough$27,946$30,428$33,445
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,734$43,287$47,667
Clean$39,032$42,519$46,804
Average$37,629$40,981$45,079
Rough$36,226$39,443$43,354
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,983$33,754$37,169
Clean$30,436$33,154$36,496
Average$29,342$31,955$35,151
Rough$28,248$30,756$33,806
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,066$43,649$48,065
Clean$39,359$42,874$47,195
Average$37,944$41,324$45,456
Rough$36,529$39,773$43,716
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,758$37,866$41,698
Clean$34,144$37,194$40,943
Average$32,917$35,849$39,434
Rough$31,689$34,504$37,925
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,426$37,505$41,299
Clean$33,818$36,839$40,552
Average$32,603$35,507$39,057
Rough$31,387$34,175$37,563
FAQ

