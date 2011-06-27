Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,892
|$32,565
|$35,859
|Clean
|$29,364
|$31,986
|$35,210
|Average
|$28,309
|$30,830
|$33,913
|Rough
|$27,253
|$29,673
|$32,615
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,189
|$38,336
|$42,214
|Clean
|$34,568
|$37,655
|$41,450
|Average
|$33,325
|$36,294
|$39,923
|Rough
|$32,082
|$34,932
|$38,395
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,126
|$28,462
|$31,341
|Clean
|$25,664
|$27,956
|$30,774
|Average
|$24,742
|$26,945
|$29,640
|Rough
|$23,819
|$25,934
|$28,506
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,652
|$33,394
|$36,772
|Clean
|$30,111
|$32,801
|$36,107
|Average
|$29,029
|$31,614
|$34,776
|Rough
|$27,946
|$30,428
|$33,445
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,734
|$43,287
|$47,667
|Clean
|$39,032
|$42,519
|$46,804
|Average
|$37,629
|$40,981
|$45,079
|Rough
|$36,226
|$39,443
|$43,354
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,983
|$33,754
|$37,169
|Clean
|$30,436
|$33,154
|$36,496
|Average
|$29,342
|$31,955
|$35,151
|Rough
|$28,248
|$30,756
|$33,806
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,066
|$43,649
|$48,065
|Clean
|$39,359
|$42,874
|$47,195
|Average
|$37,944
|$41,324
|$45,456
|Rough
|$36,529
|$39,773
|$43,716
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,758
|$37,866
|$41,698
|Clean
|$34,144
|$37,194
|$40,943
|Average
|$32,917
|$35,849
|$39,434
|Rough
|$31,689
|$34,504
|$37,925
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,426
|$37,505
|$41,299
|Clean
|$33,818
|$36,839
|$40,552
|Average
|$32,603
|$35,507
|$39,057
|Rough
|$31,387
|$34,175
|$37,563