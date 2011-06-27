Estimated values
1994 Acura Legend GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,323
|$1,592
|Clean
|$731
|$1,168
|$1,405
|Average
|$532
|$857
|$1,033
|Rough
|$332
|$546
|$660
Estimated values
1994 Acura Legend L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,307
|$1,611
|Clean
|$657
|$1,153
|$1,422
|Average
|$478
|$847
|$1,045
|Rough
|$299
|$540
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Acura Legend LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,315
|$1,592
|Clean
|$711
|$1,161
|$1,405
|Average
|$517
|$852
|$1,033
|Rough
|$323
|$543
|$660
Estimated values
1994 Acura Legend LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,315
|$1,611
|Clean
|$680
|$1,160
|$1,422
|Average
|$495
|$852
|$1,045
|Rough
|$309
|$543
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Acura Legend L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$698
|$1,289
|$1,611
|Clean
|$614
|$1,138
|$1,422
|Average
|$447
|$835
|$1,045
|Rough
|$279
|$532
|$668