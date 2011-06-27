Estimated values
1998 Acura RL 3.5 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,066
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,844
|$2,183
|Average
|$925
|$1,402
|$1,659
|Rough
|$622
|$959
|$1,136
Estimated values
1998 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,899
|$2,273
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,695
|$2,029
|Average
|$818
|$1,288
|$1,543
|Rough
|$551
|$882
|$1,056
Estimated values
1998 Acura RL 3.5 Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$1,940
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,732
|$2,110
|Average
|$784
|$1,316
|$1,604
|Rough
|$528
|$901
|$1,098