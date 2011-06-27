Estimated values
2012 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,927
|$12,611
|$14,710
|Clean
|$9,299
|$11,795
|$13,729
|Average
|$8,043
|$10,165
|$11,768
|Rough
|$6,787
|$8,535
|$9,806
Estimated values
2012 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,713
|$11,215
|$13,169
|Clean
|$8,162
|$10,490
|$12,291
|Average
|$7,060
|$9,040
|$10,535
|Rough
|$5,957
|$7,590
|$8,779
Estimated values
2012 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,470
|$10,847
|$12,704
|Clean
|$7,934
|$10,146
|$11,857
|Average
|$6,863
|$8,743
|$10,163
|Rough
|$5,791
|$7,341
|$8,469
Estimated values
2012 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,001
|$12,388
|$15,023
|Clean
|$8,432
|$11,588
|$14,021
|Average
|$7,293
|$9,986
|$12,018
|Rough
|$6,154
|$8,385
|$10,015
Estimated values
2012 Acura TSX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,532
|$10,797
|$12,568
|Clean
|$7,992
|$10,099
|$11,730
|Average
|$6,913
|$8,703
|$10,054
|Rough
|$5,833
|$7,307
|$8,378
Estimated values
2012 Acura TSX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,414
|$10,746
|$12,568
|Clean
|$7,882
|$10,051
|$11,730
|Average
|$6,817
|$8,662
|$10,054
|Rough
|$5,753
|$7,273
|$8,378