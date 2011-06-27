Estimated values
2014 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,546
|$12,831
|$14,902
|Clean
|$10,012
|$12,168
|$14,112
|Average
|$8,944
|$10,844
|$12,530
|Rough
|$7,876
|$9,519
|$10,948
Estimated values
2014 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,895
|$12,079
|$14,058
|Clean
|$9,394
|$11,455
|$13,312
|Average
|$8,392
|$10,208
|$11,820
|Rough
|$7,390
|$8,961
|$10,328
Estimated values
2014 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,242
|$13,613
|$15,765
|Clean
|$10,673
|$12,911
|$14,928
|Average
|$9,534
|$11,505
|$13,255
|Rough
|$8,396
|$10,100
|$11,581
Estimated values
2014 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,550
|$12,832
|$14,902
|Clean
|$10,015
|$12,170
|$14,112
|Average
|$8,947
|$10,845
|$12,530
|Rough
|$7,879
|$9,520
|$10,948