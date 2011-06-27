  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2008 Audi A3
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Audi A3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,551$3,669$4,302
Clean$2,316$3,328$3,893
Average$1,847$2,646$3,077
Rough$1,377$1,964$2,261
Sell my 2008 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,909$4,154$4,860
Clean$2,641$3,768$4,399
Average$2,106$2,996$3,476
Rough$1,571$2,224$2,554
Sell my 2008 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,779$5,791$6,924
Clean$3,432$5,253$6,267
Average$2,736$4,176$4,953
Rough$2,041$3,100$3,639
Sell my 2008 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$2,608$2,976
Clean$1,782$2,365$2,694
Average$1,421$1,881$2,129
Rough$1,060$1,396$1,564
Sell my 2008 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$4,694$5,609
Clean$2,786$4,257$5,076
Average$2,221$3,385$4,012
Rough$1,657$2,512$2,947
Sell my 2008 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,328 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,328 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,328 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Audi A3 ranges from $1,377 to $4,302, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.