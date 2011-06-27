Estimated values
2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,551
|$3,669
|$4,302
|Clean
|$2,316
|$3,328
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,847
|$2,646
|$3,077
|Rough
|$1,377
|$1,964
|$2,261
2008 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding
|$2,909
|$4,154
|$4,860
Clean
|$2,641
|$3,768
|$4,399
Average
|$2,106
|$2,996
|$3,476
Rough
|$1,571
|$2,224
|$2,554
2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding
|$3,779
|$5,791
|$6,924
Clean
|$3,432
|$5,253
|$6,267
Average
|$2,736
|$4,176
|$4,953
Rough
|$2,041
|$3,100
|$3,639
2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding
|$1,963
|$2,608
|$2,976
Clean
|$1,782
|$2,365
|$2,694
Average
|$1,421
|$1,881
|$2,129
Rough
|$1,060
|$1,396
|$1,564
2008 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding
|$3,068
|$4,694
|$5,609
Clean
|$2,786
|$4,257
|$5,076
Average
|$2,221
|$3,385
|$4,012
Rough
|$1,657
|$2,512
|$2,947