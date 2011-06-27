  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,795$7,768$9,184
Clean$5,381$7,222$8,530
Average$4,555$6,128$7,222
Rough$3,729$5,035$5,915
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,329$9,835$11,632
Clean$6,806$9,143$10,804
Average$5,761$7,759$9,147
Rough$4,716$6,375$7,491
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,531$6,054$7,146
Clean$4,208$5,628$6,637
Average$3,562$4,776$5,620
Rough$2,916$3,924$4,602
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,199$8,520$10,182
Clean$5,757$7,920$9,457
Average$4,873$6,721$8,007
Rough$3,989$5,522$6,557
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,442$8,704$10,324
Clean$5,983$8,091$9,589
Average$5,064$6,866$8,119
Rough$4,145$5,641$6,649
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,018$6,948$8,329
Clean$4,660$6,459$7,736
Average$3,944$5,481$6,550
Rough$3,229$4,503$5,364
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,661$7,687$9,138
Clean$5,258$7,146$8,487
Average$4,450$6,064$7,186
Rough$3,643$4,982$5,885
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,941$6,905$8,310
Clean$4,588$6,419$7,719
Average$3,884$5,447$6,535
Rough$3,179$4,476$5,352
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,434$5,973$7,077
Clean$4,118$5,553$6,573
Average$3,486$4,712$5,565
Rough$2,853$3,871$4,557
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,118 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,553 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,118 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,553 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,118 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,553 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Subaru Legacy ranges from $2,853 to $7,077, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.