Estimated values
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,795
|$7,768
|$9,184
|Clean
|$5,381
|$7,222
|$8,530
|Average
|$4,555
|$6,128
|$7,222
|Rough
|$3,729
|$5,035
|$5,915
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,329
|$9,835
|$11,632
|Clean
|$6,806
|$9,143
|$10,804
|Average
|$5,761
|$7,759
|$9,147
|Rough
|$4,716
|$6,375
|$7,491
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,531
|$6,054
|$7,146
|Clean
|$4,208
|$5,628
|$6,637
|Average
|$3,562
|$4,776
|$5,620
|Rough
|$2,916
|$3,924
|$4,602
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,199
|$8,520
|$10,182
|Clean
|$5,757
|$7,920
|$9,457
|Average
|$4,873
|$6,721
|$8,007
|Rough
|$3,989
|$5,522
|$6,557
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,442
|$8,704
|$10,324
|Clean
|$5,983
|$8,091
|$9,589
|Average
|$5,064
|$6,866
|$8,119
|Rough
|$4,145
|$5,641
|$6,649
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,018
|$6,948
|$8,329
|Clean
|$4,660
|$6,459
|$7,736
|Average
|$3,944
|$5,481
|$6,550
|Rough
|$3,229
|$4,503
|$5,364
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,661
|$7,687
|$9,138
|Clean
|$5,258
|$7,146
|$8,487
|Average
|$4,450
|$6,064
|$7,186
|Rough
|$3,643
|$4,982
|$5,885
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,941
|$6,905
|$8,310
|Clean
|$4,588
|$6,419
|$7,719
|Average
|$3,884
|$5,447
|$6,535
|Rough
|$3,179
|$4,476
|$5,352
2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,434
|$5,973
|$7,077
|Clean
|$4,118
|$5,553
|$6,573
|Average
|$3,486
|$4,712
|$5,565
|Rough
|$2,853
|$3,871
|$4,557