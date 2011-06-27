Used 1994 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(55%)4(36%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good first car for teenager

morin2, 01/16/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this 10 year old car for my son's first car and drove it for a few months to work while getting it fixed upfor him -new timing belt, drive belts,exhaust, water pump, fluids. Nice drive, getting up to 32mpg on my highway commute. He bought it from mea nd is learning to care for it now butonly gets 22-23 mpg locally. Advantages for a new driver: easy to drive, slow, logical displays/switches, reliable,safe with driver airbag, liability-onlyinsurance lower than his friends' newMustang GT insurance (what were thoseparents thinking?). The 94 is the lastof the "square" (easy to view corners) Legacies, first year 134A. Large, useful trunk. More comfortable than Civic or Corolla.

Report Abuse

Old Reliable

morin2, 07/27/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car & drove it for nearly a year before selling it to my teenage son - his first car & he wanted to pay for it. Easy car to learn maintenance. He has had it for last 2 years of HS & first 2 years of college. Now has 144K miles, uses no oil between oil changes and still runs fine. I think this was a good choice for a first car. Its FWD-only, so gets good fuel economy ~28/29mpg. Only problem has been with axles, exhaust, and brakes - all routine stuff to expect on a car of this age. A/C has recently stopped blowing cold but he doesn't care. Nice size roof for aftermarket Thule racks and attachments that are now worth more than the car itself - easy to load bikes onto roof racks.

Report Abuse

I miss my Legacy!

Strawberryeve, 05/30/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car as an interim ride until I could get something newer. Car was not taken care of well by prior owner with interior falling apart and lots of body damage. To my surprise this was my most favorite car. I was forced to get rid of it in 2003 when I moved and have regretted it ever since. AWD is a dream in Northeastern winters. Only had to replace the alternator otherwise this thing was a tank - I even broke her axle and she still drove like a dream! I felt safe in this peppy little car.

Report Abuse

'94 Subaru Legacy L

AndrewA., 10/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very reliable sedan, even after being smashed into it still drives well. Performance is very lacking and so is the styling, but it's a fine car for a highschool/college person and will get you around without problems.

Report Abuse

My Subaru

Dave_2, 01/31/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love my car, there are only 3 things I don't like about it. 1 - the cupholder was put in the stupidest place in the world. 2 - I got the automatic. 3 - Mine's not AWD, you should really look into the AWD. Other than those 3 things, (2 of which I chose) the car is awsome. It has never left me down or had anything be break. Hopefully I can make it to 200,000 with no big problems.

Report Abuse
