Estimated values
1994 Subaru Justy GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,241
|$1,601
|Clean
|$480
|$1,094
|$1,415
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,044
|Rough
|$217
|$507
|$673
