Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Impreza LS 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,340
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,184
|$1,540
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,138
|Rough
|$241
|$561
|$737