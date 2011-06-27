  1. Home
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,795$5,965$7,126
Clean$3,453$5,425$6,482
Average$2,768$4,345$5,195
Rough$2,084$3,265$3,909
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,214$7,377$8,531
Clean$4,744$6,709$7,761
Average$3,804$5,374$6,220
Rough$2,863$4,038$4,680
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,640$6,970$8,214
Clean$4,222$6,339$7,473
Average$3,385$5,077$5,989
Rough$2,548$3,815$4,506
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,689$6,341$7,220
Clean$4,266$5,767$6,568
Average$3,421$4,619$5,264
Rough$2,575$3,471$3,960
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,598$4,032$4,798
Clean$2,364$3,667$4,365
Average$1,895$2,937$3,499
Rough$1,427$2,207$2,632
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,876$6,879$7,948
Clean$4,437$6,256$7,230
Average$3,557$5,011$5,795
Rough$2,678$3,766$4,360
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,713$6,714$7,780
Clean$4,288$6,106$7,078
Average$3,438$4,891$5,673
Rough$2,588$3,675$4,268
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,249$7,485$8,678
Clean$4,775$6,808$7,894
Average$3,829$5,453$6,327
Rough$2,882$4,097$4,760
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$7,301$8,464
Clean$4,661$6,640$7,700
Average$3,737$5,318$6,171
Rough$2,813$3,997$4,643
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,694$4,994$5,687
Clean$3,361$4,542$5,174
Average$2,694$3,638$4,147
Rough$2,028$2,734$3,120
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,621$6,727$7,850
Clean$4,205$6,118$7,141
Average$3,371$4,900$5,724
Rough$2,538$3,682$4,306
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,827$6,058$7,251
Clean$3,482$5,510$6,597
Average$2,792$4,413$5,287
Rough$2,102$3,316$3,978
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,297$6,441$7,586
Clean$3,909$5,858$6,901
Average$3,134$4,692$5,531
Rough$2,360$3,526$4,161
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,192$5,943$6,877
Clean$3,814$5,405$6,256
Average$3,058$4,329$5,014
Rough$2,302$3,253$3,772
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,638$7,970$9,215
Clean$5,129$7,249$8,383
Average$4,113$5,806$6,719
Rough$3,096$4,363$5,055
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,265$6,160$7,171
Clean$3,881$5,602$6,523
Average$3,111$4,487$5,228
Rough$2,342$3,372$3,933
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,080$5,733$6,614
Clean$3,712$5,214$6,017
Average$2,976$4,176$4,823
Rough$2,241$3,138$3,628
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,554$5,457$6,474
Clean$3,233$4,963$5,890
Average$2,593$3,975$4,721
Rough$1,952$2,987$3,551
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,785$6,869$7,980
Clean$4,354$6,247$7,260
Average$3,491$5,003$5,819
Rough$2,628$3,760$4,377
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,301$4,662$5,388
Clean$3,004$4,240$4,901
Average$2,408$3,396$3,928
Rough$1,813$2,552$2,955
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,096$6,005$7,023
Clean$3,727$5,461$6,389
Average$2,988$4,374$5,121
Rough$2,250$3,287$3,852
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,980$8,394$9,680
Clean$5,441$7,634$8,806
Average$4,362$6,114$7,058
Rough$3,284$4,595$5,310
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,663$9,522$11,047
Clean$6,062$8,660$10,049
Average$4,861$6,936$8,054
Rough$3,659$5,212$6,059
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,467$3,721$4,391
Clean$2,244$3,384$3,994
Average$1,799$2,711$3,201
Rough$1,355$2,037$2,409
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,522$8,861$10,645
Clean$5,024$8,059$9,684
Average$4,029$6,455$7,762
Rough$3,033$4,850$5,839
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,295$4,876$5,720
Clean$2,998$4,435$5,203
Average$2,404$3,552$4,170
Rough$1,810$2,669$3,137
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,320$7,559$8,753
Clean$4,840$6,875$7,962
Average$3,881$5,506$6,382
Rough$2,921$4,138$4,801
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,426$6,545$7,676
Clean$4,027$5,952$6,983
Average$3,229$4,767$5,597
Rough$2,431$3,582$4,211
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,955$5,786$6,762
Clean$3,599$5,262$6,152
Average$2,886$4,215$4,930
Rough$2,172$3,167$3,709
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Hybrid 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,879$7,328$8,636
Clean$4,439$6,665$7,856
Average$3,559$5,338$6,297
Rough$2,679$4,011$4,737
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,223$7,547$8,786
Clean$4,752$6,864$7,993
Average$3,810$5,498$6,406
Rough$2,868$4,131$4,820
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,558$6,570$7,644
Clean$4,147$5,975$6,954
Average$3,325$4,786$5,573
Rough$2,503$3,596$4,193
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Hybrid Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,450$6,686$7,879
Clean$4,049$6,081$7,168
Average$3,246$4,870$5,745
Rough$2,444$3,660$4,322
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,111$5,968$6,958
Clean$3,741$5,427$6,330
Average$2,999$4,347$5,073
Rough$2,258$3,267$3,817
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,044$5,878$6,856
Clean$3,679$5,346$6,237
Average$2,950$4,282$4,999
Rough$2,221$3,218$3,761
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,667 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,667 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,364 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,667 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $1,427 to $4,798, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.