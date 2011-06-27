Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,795
|$5,965
|$7,126
|Clean
|$3,453
|$5,425
|$6,482
|Average
|$2,768
|$4,345
|$5,195
|Rough
|$2,084
|$3,265
|$3,909
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,214
|$7,377
|$8,531
|Clean
|$4,744
|$6,709
|$7,761
|Average
|$3,804
|$5,374
|$6,220
|Rough
|$2,863
|$4,038
|$4,680
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,640
|$6,970
|$8,214
|Clean
|$4,222
|$6,339
|$7,473
|Average
|$3,385
|$5,077
|$5,989
|Rough
|$2,548
|$3,815
|$4,506
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,689
|$6,341
|$7,220
|Clean
|$4,266
|$5,767
|$6,568
|Average
|$3,421
|$4,619
|$5,264
|Rough
|$2,575
|$3,471
|$3,960
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,598
|$4,032
|$4,798
|Clean
|$2,364
|$3,667
|$4,365
|Average
|$1,895
|$2,937
|$3,499
|Rough
|$1,427
|$2,207
|$2,632
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,876
|$6,879
|$7,948
|Clean
|$4,437
|$6,256
|$7,230
|Average
|$3,557
|$5,011
|$5,795
|Rough
|$2,678
|$3,766
|$4,360
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,713
|$6,714
|$7,780
|Clean
|$4,288
|$6,106
|$7,078
|Average
|$3,438
|$4,891
|$5,673
|Rough
|$2,588
|$3,675
|$4,268
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,249
|$7,485
|$8,678
|Clean
|$4,775
|$6,808
|$7,894
|Average
|$3,829
|$5,453
|$6,327
|Rough
|$2,882
|$4,097
|$4,760
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$7,301
|$8,464
|Clean
|$4,661
|$6,640
|$7,700
|Average
|$3,737
|$5,318
|$6,171
|Rough
|$2,813
|$3,997
|$4,643
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,694
|$4,994
|$5,687
|Clean
|$3,361
|$4,542
|$5,174
|Average
|$2,694
|$3,638
|$4,147
|Rough
|$2,028
|$2,734
|$3,120
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,621
|$6,727
|$7,850
|Clean
|$4,205
|$6,118
|$7,141
|Average
|$3,371
|$4,900
|$5,724
|Rough
|$2,538
|$3,682
|$4,306
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,827
|$6,058
|$7,251
|Clean
|$3,482
|$5,510
|$6,597
|Average
|$2,792
|$4,413
|$5,287
|Rough
|$2,102
|$3,316
|$3,978
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,297
|$6,441
|$7,586
|Clean
|$3,909
|$5,858
|$6,901
|Average
|$3,134
|$4,692
|$5,531
|Rough
|$2,360
|$3,526
|$4,161
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$5,943
|$6,877
|Clean
|$3,814
|$5,405
|$6,256
|Average
|$3,058
|$4,329
|$5,014
|Rough
|$2,302
|$3,253
|$3,772
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,638
|$7,970
|$9,215
|Clean
|$5,129
|$7,249
|$8,383
|Average
|$4,113
|$5,806
|$6,719
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,363
|$5,055
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,265
|$6,160
|$7,171
|Clean
|$3,881
|$5,602
|$6,523
|Average
|$3,111
|$4,487
|$5,228
|Rough
|$2,342
|$3,372
|$3,933
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,080
|$5,733
|$6,614
|Clean
|$3,712
|$5,214
|$6,017
|Average
|$2,976
|$4,176
|$4,823
|Rough
|$2,241
|$3,138
|$3,628
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,554
|$5,457
|$6,474
|Clean
|$3,233
|$4,963
|$5,890
|Average
|$2,593
|$3,975
|$4,721
|Rough
|$1,952
|$2,987
|$3,551
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,785
|$6,869
|$7,980
|Clean
|$4,354
|$6,247
|$7,260
|Average
|$3,491
|$5,003
|$5,819
|Rough
|$2,628
|$3,760
|$4,377
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,301
|$4,662
|$5,388
|Clean
|$3,004
|$4,240
|$4,901
|Average
|$2,408
|$3,396
|$3,928
|Rough
|$1,813
|$2,552
|$2,955
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,096
|$6,005
|$7,023
|Clean
|$3,727
|$5,461
|$6,389
|Average
|$2,988
|$4,374
|$5,121
|Rough
|$2,250
|$3,287
|$3,852
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,980
|$8,394
|$9,680
|Clean
|$5,441
|$7,634
|$8,806
|Average
|$4,362
|$6,114
|$7,058
|Rough
|$3,284
|$4,595
|$5,310
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$9,522
|$11,047
|Clean
|$6,062
|$8,660
|$10,049
|Average
|$4,861
|$6,936
|$8,054
|Rough
|$3,659
|$5,212
|$6,059
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,467
|$3,721
|$4,391
|Clean
|$2,244
|$3,384
|$3,994
|Average
|$1,799
|$2,711
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,355
|$2,037
|$2,409
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,522
|$8,861
|$10,645
|Clean
|$5,024
|$8,059
|$9,684
|Average
|$4,029
|$6,455
|$7,762
|Rough
|$3,033
|$4,850
|$5,839
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,295
|$4,876
|$5,720
|Clean
|$2,998
|$4,435
|$5,203
|Average
|$2,404
|$3,552
|$4,170
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,669
|$3,137
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,320
|$7,559
|$8,753
|Clean
|$4,840
|$6,875
|$7,962
|Average
|$3,881
|$5,506
|$6,382
|Rough
|$2,921
|$4,138
|$4,801
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,426
|$6,545
|$7,676
|Clean
|$4,027
|$5,952
|$6,983
|Average
|$3,229
|$4,767
|$5,597
|Rough
|$2,431
|$3,582
|$4,211
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,955
|$5,786
|$6,762
|Clean
|$3,599
|$5,262
|$6,152
|Average
|$2,886
|$4,215
|$4,930
|Rough
|$2,172
|$3,167
|$3,709
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Hybrid 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,879
|$7,328
|$8,636
|Clean
|$4,439
|$6,665
|$7,856
|Average
|$3,559
|$5,338
|$6,297
|Rough
|$2,679
|$4,011
|$4,737
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,223
|$7,547
|$8,786
|Clean
|$4,752
|$6,864
|$7,993
|Average
|$3,810
|$5,498
|$6,406
|Rough
|$2,868
|$4,131
|$4,820
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,558
|$6,570
|$7,644
|Clean
|$4,147
|$5,975
|$6,954
|Average
|$3,325
|$4,786
|$5,573
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,596
|$4,193
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Hybrid Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,450
|$6,686
|$7,879
|Clean
|$4,049
|$6,081
|$7,168
|Average
|$3,246
|$4,870
|$5,745
|Rough
|$2,444
|$3,660
|$4,322
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,111
|$5,968
|$6,958
|Clean
|$3,741
|$5,427
|$6,330
|Average
|$2,999
|$4,347
|$5,073
|Rough
|$2,258
|$3,267
|$3,817
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,044
|$5,878
|$6,856
|Clean
|$3,679
|$5,346
|$6,237
|Average
|$2,950
|$4,282
|$4,999
|Rough
|$2,221
|$3,218
|$3,761