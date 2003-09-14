Used 1994 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Eyesight & Moonroof & Bsd/Rcta & Hk Audio Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Sport Fabric Upholstery Magnetite Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport is proudly offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This exceptional 2019 Impreza Sport has passed the Subaru stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2019 Subaru Impreza. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3GKAM68K3620075

Stock: K3620075

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-15-2020