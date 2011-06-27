Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,031
|$10,898
|$12,387
|Clean
|$8,443
|$10,199
|$11,577
|Average
|$7,269
|$8,800
|$9,957
|Rough
|$6,094
|$7,402
|$8,337
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,662
|$10,601
|$12,142
|Clean
|$8,099
|$9,921
|$11,348
|Average
|$6,972
|$8,560
|$9,760
|Rough
|$5,845
|$7,200
|$8,172