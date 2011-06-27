Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,454
|$18,454
|$19,728
|Clean
|$17,219
|$18,209
|$19,455
|Average
|$16,749
|$17,720
|$18,908
|Rough
|$16,280
|$17,231
|$18,361
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,192
|$20,181
|$21,445
|Clean
|$18,934
|$19,913
|$21,148
|Average
|$18,417
|$19,378
|$20,554
|Rough
|$17,900
|$18,843
|$19,959
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,018
|$23,043
|$24,359
|Clean
|$21,721
|$22,737
|$24,021
|Average
|$21,129
|$22,126
|$23,346
|Rough
|$20,536
|$21,516
|$22,671
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,082
|$18,062
|$19,310
|Clean
|$16,852
|$17,822
|$19,043
|Average
|$16,392
|$17,343
|$18,507
|Rough
|$15,932
|$16,865
|$17,972
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,821
|$20,789
|$22,031
|Clean
|$19,554
|$20,514
|$21,726
|Average
|$19,021
|$19,963
|$21,115
|Rough
|$18,487
|$19,411
|$20,504
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,806
|$19,922
|$21,341
|Clean
|$18,553
|$19,658
|$21,045
|Average
|$18,047
|$19,130
|$20,454
|Rough
|$17,541
|$18,602
|$19,862
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,604
|$21,554
|$22,774
|Clean
|$20,327
|$21,268
|$22,458
|Average
|$19,772
|$20,697
|$21,827
|Rough
|$19,218
|$20,125
|$21,195