Estimated values
2015 Nissan Sentra SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,387
|$9,225
|$11,126
|Clean
|$7,051
|$8,814
|$10,599
|Average
|$6,378
|$7,992
|$9,544
|Rough
|$5,705
|$7,169
|$8,489
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,142
|$8,944
|$10,805
|Clean
|$6,817
|$8,545
|$10,292
|Average
|$6,167
|$7,748
|$9,268
|Rough
|$5,516
|$6,951
|$8,244
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,727
|$8,500
|$10,329
|Clean
|$6,421
|$8,121
|$9,839
|Average
|$5,808
|$7,364
|$8,860
|Rough
|$5,196
|$6,606
|$7,881
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Sentra FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,522
|$8,115
|$9,764
|Clean
|$6,225
|$7,753
|$9,302
|Average
|$5,631
|$7,030
|$8,376
|Rough
|$5,037
|$6,307
|$7,450
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,303
|$7,944
|$9,636
|Clean
|$6,016
|$7,590
|$9,180
|Average
|$5,442
|$6,882
|$8,266
|Rough
|$4,868
|$6,174
|$7,352
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,181
|$7,845
|$9,561
|Clean
|$5,900
|$7,496
|$9,107
|Average
|$5,337
|$6,797
|$8,201
|Rough
|$4,774
|$6,097
|$7,294