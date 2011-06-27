Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,945
|$15,079
|$17,339
|Clean
|$11,259
|$14,204
|$16,307
|Average
|$9,886
|$12,455
|$14,241
|Rough
|$8,514
|$10,706
|$12,176
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,487
|$21,548
|$24,486
|Clean
|$16,482
|$20,298
|$23,028
|Average
|$14,473
|$17,799
|$20,111
|Rough
|$12,464
|$15,300
|$17,194
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,257
|$17,842
|$20,432
|Clean
|$13,438
|$16,807
|$19,215
|Average
|$11,800
|$14,738
|$16,781
|Rough
|$10,161
|$12,668
|$14,347
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,656
|$18,348
|$21,014
|Clean
|$13,814
|$17,284
|$19,762
|Average
|$12,130
|$15,156
|$17,259
|Rough
|$10,446
|$13,027
|$14,755
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,359
|$15,933
|$18,507
|Clean
|$11,649
|$15,009
|$17,404
|Average
|$10,229
|$13,161
|$15,200
|Rough
|$8,808
|$11,313
|$12,995
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,308
|$14,452
|$16,716
|Clean
|$10,659
|$13,613
|$15,720
|Average
|$9,359
|$11,937
|$13,729
|Rough
|$8,060
|$10,261
|$11,738
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,113
|$15,277
|$17,561
|Clean
|$11,417
|$14,391
|$16,515
|Average
|$10,025
|$12,619
|$14,423
|Rough
|$8,633
|$10,847
|$12,331
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,809
|$14,069
|$16,414
|Clean
|$10,188
|$13,253
|$15,436
|Average
|$8,946
|$11,621
|$13,481
|Rough
|$7,704
|$9,989
|$11,526
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,537
|$16,164
|$18,774
|Clean
|$11,817
|$15,227
|$17,656
|Average
|$10,376
|$13,352
|$15,420
|Rough
|$8,936
|$11,477
|$13,183
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,997
|$14,368
|$16,091
|Clean
|$11,308
|$13,534
|$15,133
|Average
|$9,929
|$11,868
|$13,216
|Rough
|$8,551
|$10,201
|$11,299
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,067
|$9,306
|$10,916
|Clean
|$6,661
|$8,766
|$10,266
|Average
|$5,849
|$7,687
|$8,966
|Rough
|$5,037
|$6,607
|$7,665
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,852
|$13,384
|$15,218
|Clean
|$10,229
|$12,608
|$14,311
|Average
|$8,982
|$11,056
|$12,498
|Rough
|$7,735
|$9,503
|$10,686
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,901
|$13,924
|$16,104
|Clean
|$10,274
|$13,116
|$15,144
|Average
|$9,022
|$11,501
|$13,226
|Rough
|$7,769
|$9,886
|$11,308
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,705
|$15,068
|$17,489
|Clean
|$11,032
|$14,194
|$16,447
|Average
|$9,687
|$12,446
|$14,364
|Rough
|$8,342
|$10,698
|$12,280
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,285
|$12,096
|$14,117
|Clean
|$8,752
|$11,395
|$13,277
|Average
|$7,685
|$9,992
|$11,595
|Rough
|$6,618
|$8,589
|$9,913
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,577
|$15,923
|$18,337
|Clean
|$11,854
|$15,000
|$17,245
|Average
|$10,409
|$13,153
|$15,060
|Rough
|$8,964
|$11,306
|$12,876
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,098
|$13,711
|$15,603
|Clean
|$10,461
|$12,916
|$14,673
|Average
|$9,186
|$11,326
|$12,815
|Rough
|$7,910
|$9,735
|$10,956
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,443
|$9,979
|$11,799
|Clean
|$7,015
|$9,400
|$11,096
|Average
|$6,160
|$8,243
|$9,690
|Rough
|$5,305
|$7,085
|$8,285
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,314
|$13,252
|$15,368
|Clean
|$9,721
|$12,484
|$14,453
|Average
|$8,536
|$10,946
|$12,622
|Rough
|$7,351
|$9,409
|$10,791
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,042
|$15,521
|$18,025
|Clean
|$11,350
|$14,621
|$16,951
|Average
|$9,967
|$12,821
|$14,804
|Rough
|$8,583
|$11,020
|$12,657
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,567
|$10,627
|$12,117
|Clean
|$8,075
|$10,011
|$11,395
|Average
|$7,090
|$8,778
|$9,951
|Rough
|$6,106
|$7,545
|$8,508
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,972
|$15,278
|$17,661
|Clean
|$11,284
|$14,392
|$16,609
|Average
|$9,908
|$12,620
|$14,505
|Rough
|$8,533
|$10,848
|$12,401
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,617
|$18,303
|$20,963
|Clean
|$13,777
|$17,241
|$19,715
|Average
|$12,098
|$15,118
|$17,218
|Rough
|$10,418
|$12,995
|$14,720
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,635
|$11,055
|$12,797
|Clean
|$8,139
|$10,414
|$12,035
|Average
|$7,147
|$9,131
|$10,511
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,849
|$8,986
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,074
|$13,017
|$15,136
|Clean
|$9,495
|$12,262
|$14,234
|Average
|$8,337
|$10,753
|$12,431
|Rough
|$7,180
|$9,243
|$10,628
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,314
|$20,204
|$23,017
|Clean
|$15,377
|$19,032
|$21,646
|Average
|$13,502
|$16,688
|$18,904
|Rough
|$11,628
|$14,345
|$16,162
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,262
|$11,383
|$12,918
|Clean
|$8,730
|$10,723
|$12,149
|Average
|$7,666
|$9,402
|$10,610
|Rough
|$6,601
|$8,082
|$9,071
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,199
|$16,691
|$19,210
|Clean
|$12,441
|$15,723
|$18,065
|Average
|$10,924
|$13,787
|$15,777
|Rough
|$9,408
|$11,851
|$13,489
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,493
|$16,994
|$19,521
|Clean
|$12,718
|$16,008
|$18,358
|Average
|$11,167
|$14,037
|$16,033
|Rough
|$9,617
|$12,066
|$13,708
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,143
|$15,435
|$17,809
|Clean
|$11,445
|$14,540
|$16,748
|Average
|$10,050
|$12,749
|$14,627
|Rough
|$8,655
|$10,959
|$12,505
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,897
|$14,403
|$16,921
|Clean
|$10,271
|$13,568
|$15,913
|Average
|$9,019
|$11,897
|$13,898
|Rough
|$7,767
|$10,226
|$11,882
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,642
|$14,741
|$16,975
|Clean
|$10,973
|$13,886
|$15,964
|Average
|$9,635
|$12,176
|$13,942
|Rough
|$8,297
|$10,466
|$11,920
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,183
|$20,065
|$22,873
|Clean
|$15,253
|$18,901
|$21,510
|Average
|$13,394
|$16,574
|$18,786
|Rough
|$11,534
|$14,247
|$16,061