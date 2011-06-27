  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,945$15,079$17,339
Clean$11,259$14,204$16,307
Average$9,886$12,455$14,241
Rough$8,514$10,706$12,176
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,487$21,548$24,486
Clean$16,482$20,298$23,028
Average$14,473$17,799$20,111
Rough$12,464$15,300$17,194
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,257$17,842$20,432
Clean$13,438$16,807$19,215
Average$11,800$14,738$16,781
Rough$10,161$12,668$14,347
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,656$18,348$21,014
Clean$13,814$17,284$19,762
Average$12,130$15,156$17,259
Rough$10,446$13,027$14,755
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,359$15,933$18,507
Clean$11,649$15,009$17,404
Average$10,229$13,161$15,200
Rough$8,808$11,313$12,995
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,308$14,452$16,716
Clean$10,659$13,613$15,720
Average$9,359$11,937$13,729
Rough$8,060$10,261$11,738
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,113$15,277$17,561
Clean$11,417$14,391$16,515
Average$10,025$12,619$14,423
Rough$8,633$10,847$12,331
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,809$14,069$16,414
Clean$10,188$13,253$15,436
Average$8,946$11,621$13,481
Rough$7,704$9,989$11,526
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,537$16,164$18,774
Clean$11,817$15,227$17,656
Average$10,376$13,352$15,420
Rough$8,936$11,477$13,183
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,997$14,368$16,091
Clean$11,308$13,534$15,133
Average$9,929$11,868$13,216
Rough$8,551$10,201$11,299
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,067$9,306$10,916
Clean$6,661$8,766$10,266
Average$5,849$7,687$8,966
Rough$5,037$6,607$7,665
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,852$13,384$15,218
Clean$10,229$12,608$14,311
Average$8,982$11,056$12,498
Rough$7,735$9,503$10,686
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,901$13,924$16,104
Clean$10,274$13,116$15,144
Average$9,022$11,501$13,226
Rough$7,769$9,886$11,308
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,705$15,068$17,489
Clean$11,032$14,194$16,447
Average$9,687$12,446$14,364
Rough$8,342$10,698$12,280
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,285$12,096$14,117
Clean$8,752$11,395$13,277
Average$7,685$9,992$11,595
Rough$6,618$8,589$9,913
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,577$15,923$18,337
Clean$11,854$15,000$17,245
Average$10,409$13,153$15,060
Rough$8,964$11,306$12,876
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,098$13,711$15,603
Clean$10,461$12,916$14,673
Average$9,186$11,326$12,815
Rough$7,910$9,735$10,956
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,443$9,979$11,799
Clean$7,015$9,400$11,096
Average$6,160$8,243$9,690
Rough$5,305$7,085$8,285
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,314$13,252$15,368
Clean$9,721$12,484$14,453
Average$8,536$10,946$12,622
Rough$7,351$9,409$10,791
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,042$15,521$18,025
Clean$11,350$14,621$16,951
Average$9,967$12,821$14,804
Rough$8,583$11,020$12,657
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,567$10,627$12,117
Clean$8,075$10,011$11,395
Average$7,090$8,778$9,951
Rough$6,106$7,545$8,508
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,972$15,278$17,661
Clean$11,284$14,392$16,609
Average$9,908$12,620$14,505
Rough$8,533$10,848$12,401
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,617$18,303$20,963
Clean$13,777$17,241$19,715
Average$12,098$15,118$17,218
Rough$10,418$12,995$14,720
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,635$11,055$12,797
Clean$8,139$10,414$12,035
Average$7,147$9,131$10,511
Rough$6,154$7,849$8,986
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,074$13,017$15,136
Clean$9,495$12,262$14,234
Average$8,337$10,753$12,431
Rough$7,180$9,243$10,628
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,314$20,204$23,017
Clean$15,377$19,032$21,646
Average$13,502$16,688$18,904
Rough$11,628$14,345$16,162
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,262$11,383$12,918
Clean$8,730$10,723$12,149
Average$7,666$9,402$10,610
Rough$6,601$8,082$9,071
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,199$16,691$19,210
Clean$12,441$15,723$18,065
Average$10,924$13,787$15,777
Rough$9,408$11,851$13,489
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,493$16,994$19,521
Clean$12,718$16,008$18,358
Average$11,167$14,037$16,033
Rough$9,617$12,066$13,708
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,143$15,435$17,809
Clean$11,445$14,540$16,748
Average$10,050$12,749$14,627
Rough$8,655$10,959$12,505
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,897$14,403$16,921
Clean$10,271$13,568$15,913
Average$9,019$11,897$13,898
Rough$7,767$10,226$11,882
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,642$14,741$16,975
Clean$10,973$13,886$15,964
Average$9,635$12,176$13,942
Rough$8,297$10,466$11,920
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,183$20,065$22,873
Clean$15,253$18,901$21,510
Average$13,394$16,574$18,786
Rough$11,534$14,247$16,061
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,400 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,400 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,400 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $5,305 to $11,799, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.