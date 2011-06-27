  1. Home
Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Popular Package #1yes
Protection Package #1yes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Rugged Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,995
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Cargo Net Verticalyes
Luggage Compartment Cover (Manual Rear Gate)yes
Compartment Separatoryes
Shift Knob 6MT Leatheryes
110 Power Outlet Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Front Side Sill Plateyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Tweeter Kityes
STi Shift Knob 6M/T - Leather & Aluminumyes
Sunshadeyes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Speaker Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
STi Duracon Shift Knob 6MTyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Front head room41.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Burnished Bronze Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kit - Grey Interioryes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Interioryes
Jasmine Green Body Side Molding Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Venetian Red Body Side Molding Kityes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Tail Pipe Cover - Singleyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Sport Grille Gunmetal Trimyes
Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)yes
Marine Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Cross Bar Set - Fixed (Carrier Base)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.4 in.
EPA interior volume147.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Burnished Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Black, cloth
  • Platinum, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
225/60R17 98H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
