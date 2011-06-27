  1. Home
2015 Toyota Venza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,920$18,749$20,527
Clean$16,412$18,173$19,878
Average$15,394$17,019$18,581
Rough$14,377$15,866$17,284
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,079$20,827$22,529
Clean$18,506$20,187$21,817
Average$17,359$18,905$20,393
Rough$16,212$17,624$18,969
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,874$15,317$16,719
Clean$13,458$14,845$16,191
Average$12,624$13,903$15,134
Rough$11,790$12,961$14,078
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,867$17,390$18,872
Clean$15,390$16,855$18,276
Average$14,436$15,785$17,083
Rough$13,483$14,715$15,890
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,088$15,798$17,458
Clean$13,664$15,312$16,907
Average$12,818$14,340$15,803
Rough$11,971$13,368$14,700
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,196$16,842$18,443
Clean$14,740$16,324$17,860
Average$13,826$15,288$16,695
Rough$12,913$14,252$15,529
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,337$19,143$20,900
Clean$16,816$18,554$20,239
Average$15,774$17,377$18,919
Rough$14,732$16,199$17,598
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Venza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,312 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Venza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Venza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Venza ranges from $11,971 to $17,458, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Venza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.