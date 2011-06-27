Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,920
|$18,749
|$20,527
|Clean
|$16,412
|$18,173
|$19,878
|Average
|$15,394
|$17,019
|$18,581
|Rough
|$14,377
|$15,866
|$17,284
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,079
|$20,827
|$22,529
|Clean
|$18,506
|$20,187
|$21,817
|Average
|$17,359
|$18,905
|$20,393
|Rough
|$16,212
|$17,624
|$18,969
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,874
|$15,317
|$16,719
|Clean
|$13,458
|$14,845
|$16,191
|Average
|$12,624
|$13,903
|$15,134
|Rough
|$11,790
|$12,961
|$14,078
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,867
|$17,390
|$18,872
|Clean
|$15,390
|$16,855
|$18,276
|Average
|$14,436
|$15,785
|$17,083
|Rough
|$13,483
|$14,715
|$15,890
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,088
|$15,798
|$17,458
|Clean
|$13,664
|$15,312
|$16,907
|Average
|$12,818
|$14,340
|$15,803
|Rough
|$11,971
|$13,368
|$14,700
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,196
|$16,842
|$18,443
|Clean
|$14,740
|$16,324
|$17,860
|Average
|$13,826
|$15,288
|$16,695
|Rough
|$12,913
|$14,252
|$15,529
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,337
|$19,143
|$20,900
|Clean
|$16,816
|$18,554
|$20,239
|Average
|$15,774
|$17,377
|$18,919
|Rough
|$14,732
|$16,199
|$17,598