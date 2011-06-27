  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,904$5,788$6,819
Clean$3,596$5,325$6,267
Average$2,980$4,398$5,162
Rough$2,364$3,472$4,058
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,376$4,864$5,679
Clean$3,109$4,474$5,219
Average$2,577$3,696$4,299
Rough$2,044$2,917$3,379
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,101$5,897$6,881
Clean$3,777$5,425$6,324
Average$3,130$4,481$5,209
Rough$2,482$3,537$4,095
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,552$5,113$5,967
Clean$3,272$4,704$5,484
Average$2,711$3,885$4,518
Rough$2,151$3,067$3,551
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,168$4,640$5,446
Clean$2,918$4,268$5,005
Average$2,418$3,526$4,123
Rough$1,918$2,783$3,241
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,655$5,273$6,158
Clean$3,367$4,851$5,660
Average$2,790$4,007$4,662
Rough$2,213$3,163$3,665
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,636$5,318$6,239
Clean$3,349$4,893$5,734
Average$2,775$4,041$4,723
Rough$2,201$3,190$3,713
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,791$5,406$6,289
Clean$3,492$4,973$5,780
Average$2,893$4,107$4,761
Rough$2,295$3,242$3,743
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,452$4,975$5,809
Clean$3,179$4,577$5,339
Average$2,634$3,780$4,398
Rough$2,090$2,984$3,457
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,942$5,755$6,747
Clean$3,631$5,294$6,201
Average$3,009$4,373$5,108
Rough$2,387$3,452$4,015
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,882$5,621$6,573
Clean$3,575$5,171$6,041
Average$2,963$4,271$4,976
Rough$2,350$3,371$3,912
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,378$4,926$5,773
Clean$3,111$4,532$5,305
Average$2,578$3,743$4,370
Rough$2,045$2,954$3,435
Sell my 2006 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,918 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,268 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,918 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,268 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,918 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,268 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $1,918 to $5,446, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.