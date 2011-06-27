Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,904
|$5,788
|$6,819
|Clean
|$3,596
|$5,325
|$6,267
|Average
|$2,980
|$4,398
|$5,162
|Rough
|$2,364
|$3,472
|$4,058
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,376
|$4,864
|$5,679
|Clean
|$3,109
|$4,474
|$5,219
|Average
|$2,577
|$3,696
|$4,299
|Rough
|$2,044
|$2,917
|$3,379
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,101
|$5,897
|$6,881
|Clean
|$3,777
|$5,425
|$6,324
|Average
|$3,130
|$4,481
|$5,209
|Rough
|$2,482
|$3,537
|$4,095
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,552
|$5,113
|$5,967
|Clean
|$3,272
|$4,704
|$5,484
|Average
|$2,711
|$3,885
|$4,518
|Rough
|$2,151
|$3,067
|$3,551
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,168
|$4,640
|$5,446
|Clean
|$2,918
|$4,268
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,418
|$3,526
|$4,123
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,783
|$3,241
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,655
|$5,273
|$6,158
|Clean
|$3,367
|$4,851
|$5,660
|Average
|$2,790
|$4,007
|$4,662
|Rough
|$2,213
|$3,163
|$3,665
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,636
|$5,318
|$6,239
|Clean
|$3,349
|$4,893
|$5,734
|Average
|$2,775
|$4,041
|$4,723
|Rough
|$2,201
|$3,190
|$3,713
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,791
|$5,406
|$6,289
|Clean
|$3,492
|$4,973
|$5,780
|Average
|$2,893
|$4,107
|$4,761
|Rough
|$2,295
|$3,242
|$3,743
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,452
|$4,975
|$5,809
|Clean
|$3,179
|$4,577
|$5,339
|Average
|$2,634
|$3,780
|$4,398
|Rough
|$2,090
|$2,984
|$3,457
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,942
|$5,755
|$6,747
|Clean
|$3,631
|$5,294
|$6,201
|Average
|$3,009
|$4,373
|$5,108
|Rough
|$2,387
|$3,452
|$4,015
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,882
|$5,621
|$6,573
|Clean
|$3,575
|$5,171
|$6,041
|Average
|$2,963
|$4,271
|$4,976
|Rough
|$2,350
|$3,371
|$3,912
Estimated values
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,378
|$4,926
|$5,773
|Clean
|$3,111
|$4,532
|$5,305
|Average
|$2,578
|$3,743
|$4,370
|Rough
|$2,045
|$2,954
|$3,435