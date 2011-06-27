Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,248
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,010
|$2,373
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,533
|$1,812
|Rough
|$700
|$1,056
|$1,251
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,102
|$1,853
|$2,255
|Clean
|$985
|$1,657
|$2,017
|Average
|$751
|$1,264
|$1,540
|Rough
|$517
|$871
|$1,063
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,573
|$3,118
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,300
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,755
|$2,129
|Rough
|$729
|$1,209
|$1,470
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,025
|$1,588
|$1,890
|Clean
|$916
|$1,420
|$1,690
|Average
|$699
|$1,083
|$1,291
|Rough
|$481
|$746
|$891
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,269
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,227
|$2,029
|$2,460
|Average
|$936
|$1,548
|$1,878
|Rough
|$644
|$1,066
|$1,297
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,758
|$2,131
|Clean
|$950
|$1,571
|$1,906
|Average
|$724
|$1,199
|$1,455
|Rough
|$498
|$826
|$1,005
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$2,090
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,122
|$1,869
|$2,270
|Average
|$855
|$1,426
|$1,734
|Rough
|$588
|$982
|$1,197
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,522
|$1,867
|Clean
|$786
|$1,361
|$1,670
|Average
|$599
|$1,038
|$1,275
|Rough
|$412
|$715
|$880