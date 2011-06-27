  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,248$2,653
Clean$1,335$2,010$2,373
Average$1,017$1,533$1,812
Rough$700$1,056$1,251
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,102$1,853$2,255
Clean$985$1,657$2,017
Average$751$1,264$1,540
Rough$517$871$1,063
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,573$3,118
Clean$1,390$2,300$2,788
Average$1,060$1,755$2,129
Rough$729$1,209$1,470
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,025$1,588$1,890
Clean$916$1,420$1,690
Average$699$1,083$1,291
Rough$481$746$891
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$2,269$2,750
Clean$1,227$2,029$2,460
Average$936$1,548$1,878
Rough$644$1,066$1,297
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,758$2,131
Clean$950$1,571$1,906
Average$724$1,199$1,455
Rough$498$826$1,005
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,255$2,090$2,539
Clean$1,122$1,869$2,270
Average$855$1,426$1,734
Rough$588$982$1,197
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$879$1,522$1,867
Clean$786$1,361$1,670
Average$599$1,038$1,275
Rough$412$715$880
Sell my 1996 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $786 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,361 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $786 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,361 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $786 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,361 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $412 to $1,867, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.