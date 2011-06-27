  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,345$14,024$15,877
Clean$11,969$13,603$15,374
Average$11,216$12,761$14,369
Rough$10,464$11,919$13,365

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,262$12,770$14,436
Clean$10,919$12,387$13,979
Average$10,232$11,620$13,065
Rough$9,546$10,853$12,152

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,212$13,811$15,580
Clean$11,839$13,396$15,087
Average$11,095$12,567$14,101
Rough$10,351$11,738$13,115

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,543$10,927$12,451
Clean$9,252$10,599$12,057
Average$8,671$9,943$11,269
Rough$8,089$9,287$10,481

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,446$14,030$15,782
Clean$12,066$13,608$15,283
Average$11,308$12,766$14,284
Rough$10,549$11,924$13,285

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,478$10,416$11,469
Clean$9,189$10,103$11,106
Average$8,611$9,478$10,380
Rough$8,033$8,852$9,655

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,111$13,751$15,561
Clean$11,742$13,338$15,069
Average$11,004$12,512$14,084
Rough$10,266$11,687$13,099

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,395$12,918$14,598
Clean$11,048$12,530$14,136
Average$10,354$11,754$13,212
Rough$9,659$10,979$12,289

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,368$11,802$13,385
Clean$10,052$11,448$12,961
Average$9,420$10,739$12,114
Rough$8,788$10,031$11,267

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,380$11,871$13,513
Clean$10,064$11,515$13,085
Average$9,431$10,802$12,230
Rough$8,798$10,089$11,375

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,017$12,516$14,169
Clean$10,681$12,140$13,720
Average$10,010$11,388$12,824
Rough$9,338$10,637$11,927


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Cruze on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,103 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cruze is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,103 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,103 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze ranges from $8,033 to $11,469, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.