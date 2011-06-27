Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,345
|$14,024
|$15,877
|Clean
|$11,969
|$13,603
|$15,374
|Average
|$11,216
|$12,761
|$14,369
|Rough
|$10,464
|$11,919
|$13,365
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,262
|$12,770
|$14,436
|Clean
|$10,919
|$12,387
|$13,979
|Average
|$10,232
|$11,620
|$13,065
|Rough
|$9,546
|$10,853
|$12,152
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,212
|$13,811
|$15,580
|Clean
|$11,839
|$13,396
|$15,087
|Average
|$11,095
|$12,567
|$14,101
|Rough
|$10,351
|$11,738
|$13,115
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,543
|$10,927
|$12,451
|Clean
|$9,252
|$10,599
|$12,057
|Average
|$8,671
|$9,943
|$11,269
|Rough
|$8,089
|$9,287
|$10,481
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,446
|$14,030
|$15,782
|Clean
|$12,066
|$13,608
|$15,283
|Average
|$11,308
|$12,766
|$14,284
|Rough
|$10,549
|$11,924
|$13,285
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,478
|$10,416
|$11,469
|Clean
|$9,189
|$10,103
|$11,106
|Average
|$8,611
|$9,478
|$10,380
|Rough
|$8,033
|$8,852
|$9,655
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,111
|$13,751
|$15,561
|Clean
|$11,742
|$13,338
|$15,069
|Average
|$11,004
|$12,512
|$14,084
|Rough
|$10,266
|$11,687
|$13,099
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,395
|$12,918
|$14,598
|Clean
|$11,048
|$12,530
|$14,136
|Average
|$10,354
|$11,754
|$13,212
|Rough
|$9,659
|$10,979
|$12,289
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,368
|$11,802
|$13,385
|Clean
|$10,052
|$11,448
|$12,961
|Average
|$9,420
|$10,739
|$12,114
|Rough
|$8,788
|$10,031
|$11,267
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,380
|$11,871
|$13,513
|Clean
|$10,064
|$11,515
|$13,085
|Average
|$9,431
|$10,802
|$12,230
|Rough
|$8,798
|$10,089
|$11,375
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,017
|$12,516
|$14,169
|Clean
|$10,681
|$12,140
|$13,720
|Average
|$10,010
|$11,388
|$12,824
|Rough
|$9,338
|$10,637
|$11,927