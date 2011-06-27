  1. Home
2012 Chevrolet Colorado Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,322$10,505$12,194
Clean$7,914$9,977$11,560
Average$7,098$8,919$10,294
Rough$6,283$7,862$9,027
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,518$12,996$14,913
Clean$10,002$12,342$14,138
Average$8,972$11,033$12,589
Rough$7,941$9,725$11,040
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,523$10,025$11,193
Clean$8,105$9,521$10,612
Average$7,270$8,512$9,449
Rough$6,435$7,503$8,286
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 3LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,348$9,664$10,689
Clean$7,939$9,177$10,134
Average$7,121$8,205$9,024
Rough$6,303$7,232$7,913
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,028$15,172$17,604
Clean$11,438$14,409$16,689
Average$10,259$12,881$14,861
Rough$9,081$11,354$13,033
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,578$7,046$8,180
Clean$5,305$6,691$7,755
Average$4,758$5,982$6,905
Rough$4,212$5,273$6,056
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,716$12,017$13,797
Clean$9,240$11,412$13,081
Average$8,288$10,202$11,648
Rough$7,336$8,993$10,215
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,973$11,269$13,044
Clean$8,533$10,702$12,366
Average$7,654$9,567$11,012
Rough$6,774$8,433$9,657
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,095$10,429$12,231
Clean$7,699$9,904$11,596
Average$6,905$8,855$10,326
Rough$6,112$7,805$9,055
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,642$11,995$13,815
Clean$9,169$11,391$13,098
Average$8,224$10,184$11,663
Rough$7,279$8,976$10,228
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,653$9,474$10,884
Clean$7,278$8,997$10,319
Average$6,528$8,043$9,189
Rough$5,778$7,090$8,058
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,556$13,294$15,411
Clean$10,039$12,625$14,611
Average$9,004$11,287$13,010
Rough$7,970$9,949$11,409
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,592$8,478$9,934
Clean$6,269$8,051$9,418
Average$5,623$7,198$8,386
Rough$4,977$6,344$7,355
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 1LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,823$10,969$12,631
Clean$8,390$10,417$11,975
Average$7,526$9,313$10,663
Rough$6,661$8,209$9,351
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,753$12,956$15,425
Clean$9,275$12,304$14,624
Average$8,319$11,000$13,022
Rough$7,364$9,696$11,420
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 3LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,470$12,941$14,853
Clean$9,957$12,289$14,082
Average$8,931$10,987$12,539
Rough$7,905$9,684$10,996
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,691 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,691 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,691 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $4,212 to $8,180, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.