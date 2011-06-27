Estimated values
2019 Subaru Forester Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,156
|$24,151
|$26,605
|Clean
|$21,772
|$23,728
|$26,131
|Average
|$21,005
|$22,884
|$25,184
|Rough
|$20,237
|$22,040
|$24,237
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Forester 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,246
|$20,979
|$23,110
|Clean
|$18,913
|$20,612
|$22,699
|Average
|$18,246
|$19,879
|$21,876
|Rough
|$17,579
|$19,145
|$21,053
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Forester Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,617
|$27,922
|$30,759
|Clean
|$25,173
|$27,435
|$30,212
|Average
|$24,286
|$26,459
|$29,117
|Rough
|$23,398
|$25,483
|$28,022
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Forester Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,804
|$22,677
|$24,980
|Clean
|$20,444
|$22,280
|$24,535
|Average
|$19,723
|$21,488
|$23,646
|Rough
|$19,002
|$20,695
|$22,757
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Forester Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,421
|$25,529
|$28,122
|Clean
|$23,015
|$25,083
|$27,622
|Average
|$22,203
|$24,191
|$26,621
|Rough
|$21,391
|$23,298
|$25,619