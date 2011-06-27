  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,968$4,450$5,213
Clean$2,664$3,994$4,687
Average$2,057$3,082$3,634
Rough$1,449$2,169$2,581
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,834$4,289$5,040
Clean$2,544$3,849$4,531
Average$1,964$2,970$3,513
Rough$1,383$2,091$2,495
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,481$3,994$4,778
Clean$2,227$3,584$4,296
Average$1,719$2,766$3,330
Rough$1,211$1,947$2,365
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,701$4,112$4,841
Clean$2,424$3,691$4,352
Average$1,871$2,848$3,374
Rough$1,318$2,005$2,396
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,540$3,435$3,891
Clean$2,280$3,083$3,498
Average$1,760$2,378$2,712
Rough$1,240$1,674$1,926
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,378$3,343$3,838
Clean$2,134$3,000$3,450
Average$1,648$2,315$2,675
Rough$1,161$1,629$1,900
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,895$4,621$5,513
Clean$2,599$4,147$4,956
Average$2,006$3,200$3,842
Rough$1,413$2,252$2,729
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,683$4,028$4,722
Clean$2,408$3,615$4,245
Average$1,859$2,789$3,291
Rough$1,310$1,963$2,337
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,296$3,165$3,609
Clean$2,061$2,840$3,245
Average$1,591$2,191$2,516
Rough$1,121$1,543$1,787
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,650$3,982$4,669
Clean$2,379$3,573$4,197
Average$1,836$2,757$3,254
Rough$1,294$1,941$2,311
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,000$5,335$6,013
Clean$3,591$4,788$5,406
Average$2,772$3,694$4,191
Rough$1,953$2,601$2,977
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,154$4,807$5,659
Clean$2,831$4,314$5,088
Average$2,186$3,329$3,945
Rough$1,540$2,343$2,802
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$4,707$5,551
Clean$2,754$4,224$4,991
Average$2,126$3,259$3,869
Rough$1,498$2,294$2,748
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,349$3,770$4,506
Clean$2,108$3,383$4,051
Average$1,627$2,610$3,141
Rough$1,147$1,838$2,231
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,178$4,556$5,264
Clean$2,853$4,089$4,732
Average$2,202$3,155$3,669
Rough$1,552$2,221$2,606
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,828$4,277$5,023
Clean$2,538$3,839$4,516
Average$1,959$2,962$3,501
Rough$1,380$2,085$2,487
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,108$3,248$3,838
Clean$1,892$2,915$3,450
Average$1,461$2,249$2,675
Rough$1,029$1,583$1,900
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,216$4,793$5,604
Clean$2,887$4,301$5,038
Average$2,228$3,319$3,906
Rough$1,570$2,336$2,774
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,111$4,933$5,875
Clean$2,792$4,427$5,281
Average$2,155$3,416$4,095
Rough$1,519$2,405$2,908
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,455$5,658$6,799
Clean$3,102$5,078$6,113
Average$2,394$3,918$4,739
Rough$1,687$2,758$3,366
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,155$4,760$5,586
Clean$2,832$4,272$5,022
Average$2,186$3,296$3,894
Rough$1,540$2,320$2,765
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,436$3,515$4,069
Clean$2,186$3,154$3,658
Average$1,688$2,434$2,836
Rough$1,189$1,713$2,014
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,786$2,716$3,195
Clean$1,604$2,437$2,872
Average$1,238$1,881$2,227
Rough$872$1,324$1,581
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,719$4,044$4,728
Clean$2,441$3,630$4,250
Average$1,884$2,801$3,295
Rough$1,327$1,971$2,340
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,564$3,797$4,431
Clean$2,302$3,407$3,983
Average$1,777$2,629$3,088
Rough$1,252$1,851$2,193
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,943$4,295$4,990
Clean$2,641$3,855$4,486
Average$2,039$2,974$3,478
Rough$1,437$2,094$2,470
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,903$4,438$5,230
Clean$2,606$3,983$4,702
Average$2,011$3,073$3,645
Rough$1,417$2,163$2,589
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,840 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,840 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,840 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $1,121 to $3,609, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.