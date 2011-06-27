Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,968
|$4,450
|$5,213
|Clean
|$2,664
|$3,994
|$4,687
|Average
|$2,057
|$3,082
|$3,634
|Rough
|$1,449
|$2,169
|$2,581
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,834
|$4,289
|$5,040
|Clean
|$2,544
|$3,849
|$4,531
|Average
|$1,964
|$2,970
|$3,513
|Rough
|$1,383
|$2,091
|$2,495
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,481
|$3,994
|$4,778
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,584
|$4,296
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,766
|$3,330
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,947
|$2,365
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$4,112
|$4,841
|Clean
|$2,424
|$3,691
|$4,352
|Average
|$1,871
|$2,848
|$3,374
|Rough
|$1,318
|$2,005
|$2,396
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$3,435
|$3,891
|Clean
|$2,280
|$3,083
|$3,498
|Average
|$1,760
|$2,378
|$2,712
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,674
|$1,926
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,378
|$3,343
|$3,838
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,000
|$3,450
|Average
|$1,648
|$2,315
|$2,675
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,629
|$1,900
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,895
|$4,621
|$5,513
|Clean
|$2,599
|$4,147
|$4,956
|Average
|$2,006
|$3,200
|$3,842
|Rough
|$1,413
|$2,252
|$2,729
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,683
|$4,028
|$4,722
|Clean
|$2,408
|$3,615
|$4,245
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,789
|$3,291
|Rough
|$1,310
|$1,963
|$2,337
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,296
|$3,165
|$3,609
|Clean
|$2,061
|$2,840
|$3,245
|Average
|$1,591
|$2,191
|$2,516
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,543
|$1,787
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,650
|$3,982
|$4,669
|Clean
|$2,379
|$3,573
|$4,197
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,757
|$3,254
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,941
|$2,311
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,000
|$5,335
|$6,013
|Clean
|$3,591
|$4,788
|$5,406
|Average
|$2,772
|$3,694
|$4,191
|Rough
|$1,953
|$2,601
|$2,977
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,154
|$4,807
|$5,659
|Clean
|$2,831
|$4,314
|$5,088
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,329
|$3,945
|Rough
|$1,540
|$2,343
|$2,802
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,068
|$4,707
|$5,551
|Clean
|$2,754
|$4,224
|$4,991
|Average
|$2,126
|$3,259
|$3,869
|Rough
|$1,498
|$2,294
|$2,748
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,770
|$4,506
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,383
|$4,051
|Average
|$1,627
|$2,610
|$3,141
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,838
|$2,231
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,178
|$4,556
|$5,264
|Clean
|$2,853
|$4,089
|$4,732
|Average
|$2,202
|$3,155
|$3,669
|Rough
|$1,552
|$2,221
|$2,606
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,828
|$4,277
|$5,023
|Clean
|$2,538
|$3,839
|$4,516
|Average
|$1,959
|$2,962
|$3,501
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,085
|$2,487
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$3,248
|$3,838
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,915
|$3,450
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,249
|$2,675
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,583
|$1,900
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,216
|$4,793
|$5,604
|Clean
|$2,887
|$4,301
|$5,038
|Average
|$2,228
|$3,319
|$3,906
|Rough
|$1,570
|$2,336
|$2,774
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,111
|$4,933
|$5,875
|Clean
|$2,792
|$4,427
|$5,281
|Average
|$2,155
|$3,416
|$4,095
|Rough
|$1,519
|$2,405
|$2,908
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,455
|$5,658
|$6,799
|Clean
|$3,102
|$5,078
|$6,113
|Average
|$2,394
|$3,918
|$4,739
|Rough
|$1,687
|$2,758
|$3,366
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,155
|$4,760
|$5,586
|Clean
|$2,832
|$4,272
|$5,022
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,296
|$3,894
|Rough
|$1,540
|$2,320
|$2,765
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$3,515
|$4,069
|Clean
|$2,186
|$3,154
|$3,658
|Average
|$1,688
|$2,434
|$2,836
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,713
|$2,014
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,716
|$3,195
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,437
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,238
|$1,881
|$2,227
|Rough
|$872
|$1,324
|$1,581
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,719
|$4,044
|$4,728
|Clean
|$2,441
|$3,630
|$4,250
|Average
|$1,884
|$2,801
|$3,295
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,971
|$2,340
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,564
|$3,797
|$4,431
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,407
|$3,983
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,629
|$3,088
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,851
|$2,193
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,943
|$4,295
|$4,990
|Clean
|$2,641
|$3,855
|$4,486
|Average
|$2,039
|$2,974
|$3,478
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,094
|$2,470
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,903
|$4,438
|$5,230
|Clean
|$2,606
|$3,983
|$4,702
|Average
|$2,011
|$3,073
|$3,645
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,163
|$2,589