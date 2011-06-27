Estimated values
2011 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,039
|$13,273
|$14,933
|Clean
|$10,486
|$12,593
|$14,130
|Average
|$9,379
|$11,234
|$12,524
|Rough
|$8,272
|$9,875
|$10,917
Estimated values
2011 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,324
|$13,636
|$15,354
|Clean
|$10,756
|$12,938
|$14,528
|Average
|$9,621
|$11,541
|$12,876
|Rough
|$8,486
|$10,145
|$11,225