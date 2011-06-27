Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,843
|$6,534
|$7,449
|Clean
|$4,418
|$5,963
|$6,797
|Average
|$3,568
|$4,819
|$5,494
|Rough
|$2,718
|$3,676
|$4,191
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,625
|$4,906
|$5,599
|Clean
|$3,307
|$4,476
|$5,109
|Average
|$2,671
|$3,618
|$4,129
|Rough
|$2,035
|$2,760
|$3,150
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,533
|$6,095
|$6,939
|Clean
|$4,135
|$5,562
|$6,332
|Average
|$3,339
|$4,495
|$5,118
|Rough
|$2,544
|$3,429
|$3,904
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,888
|$5,332
|$6,112
|Clean
|$3,547
|$4,866
|$5,577
|Average
|$2,865
|$3,933
|$4,508
|Rough
|$2,182
|$3,000
|$3,438