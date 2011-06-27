Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,102
|$6,490
|$7,534
|Clean
|$4,768
|$6,071
|$7,030
|Average
|$4,100
|$5,232
|$6,021
|Rough
|$3,432
|$4,394
|$5,012
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,882
|$5,002
|$5,841
|Clean
|$3,628
|$4,679
|$5,450
|Average
|$3,120
|$4,033
|$4,668
|Rough
|$2,612
|$3,387
|$3,886
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,821
|$4,883
|$5,682
|Clean
|$3,571
|$4,568
|$5,302
|Average
|$3,070
|$3,937
|$4,541
|Rough
|$2,570
|$3,307
|$3,780
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,320
|$5,561
|$6,492
|Clean
|$4,038
|$5,202
|$6,057
|Average
|$3,472
|$4,484
|$5,188
|Rough
|$2,907
|$3,766
|$4,318
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,101
|$5,300
|$6,198
|Clean
|$3,833
|$4,958
|$5,783
|Average
|$3,296
|$4,273
|$4,953
|Rough
|$2,759
|$3,589
|$4,123