Vehicle overview

We've all seen them while trying to park in crowded cities or shopping centers -- those partial parking spots left by those too inconsiderate to park properly. If this maddening scenario is all too familiar, the diminutive 2014 Smart Fortwo can offer relief. At just under 9 feet long, a Smart Fortwo measures nearly 3 feet shorter in length than a Fiat 500, and will thus fit into parking spots normally usable only by motorcycles and scooters.

Long popular in crowded European cities, the subcompact Smart Fortwo is a natural fit for urban environments where space, parking and otherwise, is at a premium. Though some may point out the aptly named Fortwo's strictly two-passenger status as a negative, there are plenty of commuters who would consider that a non-issue. The gasoline-powered Fortwo also provides good fuel economy, as it's rated at 36 mpg in combined driving. Of course, there is also the Fortwo Electric Drive, which doesn't use gasoline at all.

However, the Smart has a number of issues that prevent us from recommending it. Topping that list (in the gas version) is an irritating automated manual transmission whose herky-jerky shifts make for a rather annoying driving experience. And although the Fortwo is certainly capable of freeway speeds, its excessive road noise, choppy ride and susceptibility to buffeting from wind and passing trucks discourage long road trips. Lastly, there are now plenty of more comfortable small cars that offer both a backseat and equal or even better fuel mileage.

With all that in mind, we'd strongly suggest some alternatives. If easy parking is paramount, you should also test-drive the only slightly larger three-seat 2014 Scion iQ. If it's maximum mpg you're after, you'd do well to look at the compact 2014 Toyota Prius C. For zippy performance in a small, gas-sipping package, the 2014 Chevrolet Spark, Ford Fiesta and Mini Cooper would be our top picks. The 2014 Fiat 500e (the electric version of the Fiat 500) is also a superior choice to the electric Fortwo. Although the 2014 Smart Fortwo's iconic shape and tidy footprint will no doubt appeal to some shoppers, if you look at the bigger picture, there's more value to be had in rivals.