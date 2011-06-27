Estimated values
2014 smart fortwo electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,900
|$5,401
|$6,835
|Clean
|$3,698
|$5,127
|$6,463
|Average
|$3,294
|$4,579
|$5,719
|Rough
|$2,889
|$4,030
|$4,975
Estimated values
2014 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,672
|$5,085
|$6,434
|Clean
|$3,481
|$4,827
|$6,084
|Average
|$3,101
|$4,311
|$5,384
|Rough
|$2,720
|$3,794
|$4,684
Estimated values
2014 smart fortwo pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,578
|$4,956
|$6,272
|Clean
|$3,393
|$4,704
|$5,931
|Average
|$3,022
|$4,201
|$5,248
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,698
|$4,565
Estimated values
2014 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,606
|$4,994
|$6,320
|Clean
|$3,419
|$4,741
|$5,976
|Average
|$3,045
|$4,234
|$5,288
|Rough
|$2,671
|$3,726
|$4,600
Estimated values
2014 smart fortwo electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,159
|$5,729
|$7,228
|Clean
|$3,943
|$5,438
|$6,835
|Average
|$3,512
|$4,856
|$6,048
|Rough
|$3,081
|$4,274
|$5,262