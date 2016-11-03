  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
2.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2017 smart fortwo Review

Pros & Cons

  • A short wheelbase and narrow width make the Fortwo a cinch to park
  • Electric Drive EV has quick, immediate acceleration at low speeds
  • Boasts a fun and distinctive interior design
  • Using a smartphone as the primary infotainment screen is innovative
  • Uncomfortable ride quality on rough roads
  • Dual-clutch automatic transmission is horrendously jerky
  • Large rear blind spots, especially with the convertible
  • Gasoline version requires premium fuel
Which fortwo does Edmunds recommend?

We think the upper-mid Prime trim is a good way to go. Its leather upholstery, heated seats, ambient lighting and panoramic glass roof add an air of luxury to a car that is otherwise draped in unappealing plastics and an overwhelming sense of thrift. The top-end Proxy doesn't cost much more, but we can do without its sporty suspension. That said, its shift paddles make living with the automatic transmission a bit more palatable. The Electric Drive Fortwo is much easier to drive, but we can't recommend it until we know how much more it costs than the gas-powered version.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

2.5 / 5

One of the most infuriating issues that anyone living in a big city will inevitably have to deal with is parking. Perhaps a sports car is splitting two stalls. A pickup is crammed into a spot marked "Compact." Or maybe the only opening is next to a sidewalk, and you aren't the world's greatest parallel parker. If any of these scenarios seem familiar, you might be drawn to the small footprint of the 2017 Smart Fortwo.

The Fortwo is instantly recognizable for its compact dimensions (competing subcompacts such as the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper are even bigger). It's the ruler of the parking lot, slotting into spots too tight for normal cars. It's also easy to maneuver on the street, especially the Electric Drive EV, with the instant power afforded by its battery pack. But take it out of crowded cityscapes and much of its appeal is lost. Acceleration is extremely slow at highway speeds, the ride is unforgivably rough, and its blind spots are wide. Unless you absolutely need a Fortwo for its short length, most rivals are a better buy, even if they are slightly pricier.

2017 smart fortwo models

The 2017 Smart Fortwo is a pint-sized city car with seating for two (get it?) and a surprising amount of passenger space inside. Available as a coupe or convertible, its rear wheels are driven by your choice of a gasoline engine or an electric drivetrain. The gas-burner is a turbocharged 0.9-liter three-cylinder (89 horsepower, 100 pound-feet) paired to either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Electric Drive's 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 60-kW motor (81 hp) drive the wheels directly. The gas Fortwo comes in Pure (Coupe only), Passion, Prime and Proxy trim levels, while the Electric Drive is available in Pure, Passion and Prime trims.

The Fortwo's base Pure trim includes 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, power windows, cloth upholstery, automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary input and a USB port.

Also standard is the ability for iOS and select Android smartphone users to download a free Cross Connect app that controls phone, audio, internet streaming radio, vehicle information and a navigation system.

Stepping up to the Passion trim adds alloy wheels, black exterior trim, heated and power-adjustable mirrors, contrasting interior upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, an additional storage compartment in the center console and a retractable cargo cover.

The Prime further dresses up the Smart with silver exterior trim, foglights, cornering lights, a panoramic glass roof, automatic headlights and wipers, leather upholstery, heated seats and interior ambient lighting.

The range-topping Proxy trim adds 16-inch wheels, white exterior trim, a sport suspension, alloy pedals, shift paddles (for the automatic transmission only) and an eight-speaker JBL sound system (six speakers for the Cabrio).

Available for Passion, Prime and Proxy models is the Brabus Sport package. It includes the Proxy's sport suspension and shift paddles and adds a stiffer anti-roll bar, gray-painted wheels, staggered-width performance tires, and unique interior and exterior styling elements. A separate package bundles a rearview camera with rear parking sensors. Individual options include a forward collision warning system, imitation-leather (premium vinyl) upholstery and a phone cradle that positions smartphones in the middle of the dash and allows it to function as a touchscreen controller. A conventional touchscreen will be available as an option later in the model year for gas-powered models.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Smart Fortwo Proxy hatchback (0.9L 3-cyl. turbo; 6-speed automatic).

Driving

2.5

Being tiny and lightweight affords some intrinsic fun, including a higher perception of speed and the tightest turning radius for a current production car (22.8 feet). Despite the improvements made, the Fortwo ultimately misses its mark of being a great car for the city.

Acceleration

3.5
The new three-cylinder engine has decent midrange power now that it's turbocharged, making it a more effective tool for threading traffic. It'll hit 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which isn't fast but is slightly quicker than the class average. The EV feels quicker from a stoplight.

Braking

2.5
Stopping distance tops subcompact performance at 110 feet, but the experience is unsettling. Under hard braking, the front end wiggles and rear tires may skid, which is the last thing you want during panic stops. The transition from the EV's regenerative to mechanical brakes is not noticeable.

Steering

3.5
The Fortwo's steering is direct and responsive without being darty. It's surprisingly stable at higher speeds. There isn't much road feedback, but this isn't a performance car, so the tuning and effort are good for its purposes.

Handling

1.0
A high center of gravity, relatively narrow track and skinny tires conspire to keep handling abilities very low. This isn't a car that you can sling around turns. The Fortwo's stability control skews conservative for safety reasons, cutting power and applying brakes if it senses a whiff of danger.

Drivability

2.0
The new twin-clutch transmission dramatically improves drivability over the previous generation but still delivers subpar smoothness within the 1 to 20 mph range. This is unacceptable for a city car. The EV fares much better because it provides uninterrupted acceleration.

Comfort

2.0

You might assume the Fortwo gets dinged on comfort due to its smallness, but size doesn't factor in here. Seat comfort is compromised for aesthetics, and the suspension is much too stiff to provide any peace over rough city roads.

Seat comfort

2.0
The cushions offer decent padding but have minimal lateral and lumbar support, and a seam on the bottom cushion is noticeable and distracting. There's zero padding on the door armrest. The optional inboard armrest is worth getting.

Ride comfort

1.0
With an extra-short wheelbase, large road bumps are an adventure. Hit them with some speed, and you'd leave your seat if you weren't strapped to it. The ride is continuously busy because of the stiff suspension tuning. Not recommended for extended highway use.

Noise & vibration

2.0
Road and tire noise is mostly quelled, but the Fortwo's flat front nose pushes air like a mini bulldozer, which makes it sound windy outside at all times. In the cabriolet, noise is even more apparent. Hearing the engine work in back would be excusable if it made more pleasant sounds.

Interior

2.5

Some cost-saving measures, such as the nonadjustable cupholders molded into the hard plastic center console, are laughably obvious. But there are some redeeming qualities to the Fortwo's interior, such as generous passenger leg- and headroom and a cabin design that feels modern and fun.

Ease of use

3.0
The stereo is basic but easy to use, offering USB and auxiliary inputs to pipe your music through the cabin speakers. The climate controls are also straightforward and are done up in a creative and stylish fashion. Simple does work.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Wide door openings and a low step-in make this tiny car surprisingly easy to get into. However, the doors are long, which might hamper your ability to easily open them in tighter parking spaces.

Roominess

2.5
The Fortwo creates a mirage of roominess inside. The steering column doesn't telescope, but the high roof and useful amount seat travel mean 6-foot drivers will fit relatively comfortably. But then another 6-footer climbs into the passenger seat and you realize how narrow the car really is.

Visibility

2.0
Thin front roof pillars and big glass provide good forward visibility, but the rearview mirror is narrow and big rear roof pillars create big blind spots. The Cabrio's tiny rear window makes it even harder to see out back; no rearview camera is available. Optional park assist systems recommended.

Quality

2.0
With the exception of the seats and headliner, not one surface in the cabin is soft to the touch. A chic and trendy-looking interior design makes the hard plastic appear less cheap, but it's hard to pick out anything of real quality in this cabin.

Utility

3.5

You don't buy a Smart expecting much in the way of storage solutions, but the Fortwo does the best with what it's got. The pull-out drawer from the center console is clever, as are the storage nets behind the seats. The bottom edge of the soft top folds up to increase the cargo opening.

Small-item storage

3.5
There are two small central cupholders and a decent-sized holder in each door. There's a net behind the seats that will carry light items just fine. A small tray slides out from the central console on the passenger side, which is good for keys, coins and other small things.

Cargo space

3.0
The passenger seat cleverly folds flat for longer cargo items, and 9.2 cubic feet of trunk space eclipses the Mini Cooper's 8.7 cubic feet. The Cabrio's cargo area measures 8.9 cubic feet, decreasing to 6.7 cubes when the top is rolled down. Only small convertible sports cars offer less.

Technology

The free Cross Connect app that turns your phone into an audio and navigation controller is an inventive way to integrate touchscreen controls with a very basic radio setup. The 7-inch touchscreen is a worthy upgrade, but it won't be available until well into the 2017 model year.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall2.5 / 5
Driving2.5
Comfort2.0
Interior2.5
Utility3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 smart fortwo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

a great little car
tbab,10/21/2018
prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
i've driven the car from New Mexico and back. it's a great road car with plenty of acceleration and stamina on hills. the gas mileage is excellent on the highway. a perfect car for one person.
See all 1 reviews of the 2017 smart fortwo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 38 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
89 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPGe
112 city / 91 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
33
EPA Electricity Range
57 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
3.0 hr.
See all Used 2017 smart fortwo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the fortwo models:

Proximity Warning Function
This optional feature helps avoid collisions by alerting the driver if the Fortwo is approaching the car in front too quickly.
Rear Park Assist
Parking is made easier with these rear sensors, which sound an alert when the Fortwo approaches an object while backing up.
Crosswind Assist
This standard feature detects if the Fortwo is being pushed around in its lane by strong crosswinds and applies brakes to keep it straight.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 smart fortwo

Used 2017 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2017 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Convertible, fortwo Electric. Available styles include passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), pure 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), passion 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), prime 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), electric drive prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), electric drive passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), electric drive pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), proxy 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), proxy 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), electric drive prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD), and electric drive passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 smart fortwo?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 smart fortwo trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 smart fortwo passion is priced between $10,990 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 12082 and38474 miles.
  • The Used 2017 smart fortwo prime is priced between $14,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 12128 and26767 miles.
  • The Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime is priced between $14,995 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 6956 and17277 miles.

Which used 2017 smart fortwos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 smart fortwo for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2017 fortwos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,990 and mileage as low as 6956 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 smart fortwo.

Can't find a used 2017 smart fortwos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used smart fortwo for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,695.

Find a used smart for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart fortwo for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,933.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,978.

