Vehicle overview

A city car is, by definition, a small vehicle with a small engine that is easy to maneuver and park in congested metropolitan environments. For the most part, the 2012 Smart Fortwo satisfies those minimum requirements, but not much else. What we found most surprising, however, is how this diminutive little car excels in areas we would least expect.

The Smart Fortwo, despite its tiny appearance, is quite spacious inside. There's enough room for full-sized adults to be pretty comfortable. It also manages to achieve commendable crash test scores. With a 36-mpg EPA rating in combined driving, the Smart car is acceptably frugal with fuel, though it does require premium gas.

Unfortunately, there are far more drawbacks that keep the 2012 Smart Fortwo from being competitive against other small cars. While we consider its humble 1.0-liter engine adequate for city crawls, the single-clutch, automated manual transmission is one of the worst transmissions on the market today. It causes unsettling lurches at any speed, complicating precise parking maneuvers and making boulevard driving thoroughly unpleasant. On the highway, the Smart Fortwo is out of its element, being easily upset by wind gusts or passing trucks.

Then there's the price. While the 2012 Smart Fortwo isn't particularly expensive upon initial consideration, you really aren't getting much for the money. We'd much sooner pick from a multitude of slightly more expensive cars to regain all of the capabilities, refinement, confidence and features that the Smart car lacks. Topping our list would be the 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, 2012 Fiat 500, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent. And if small is really what you want, the new 2012 Scion iQ is pretty much the same size as the Fortwo but is more refined and desirable overall.