Used 2018 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    7,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,060

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    1,418 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,687

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in Orange
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    5,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,495

    $1,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    9,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $13,999

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    2,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure

    10,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure in Silver
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure

    11,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,798

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure

    2,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,898

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime in Black
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime

    5,928 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    10,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime

    12,890 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in Red
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    13,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,488

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime

    8,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,797

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime in Orange
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime

    2,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    20,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,898

    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2017 smart fortwo passion

    25,851 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $3,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo pure in Silver
    used

    2017 smart fortwo pure

    17,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2017 smart fortwo passion

    16,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    Details

