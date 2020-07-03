Used 2018 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me
- 7,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,060
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA4JK241052
Stock: 10422383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 1,418 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,687
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
SMART by Mercedes-Benz has perfected the compact coupe to accommodate everyday practicality and maximize energy efficiency. Built with a 1.0L compact all electric engine and and a 1 speed transmission, this tiny 2-door goes up to 57 miles on a single charge and comes with features like bluetooth, back-up camera and power accessories. Come see how easy these things are to park!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA4JK310404
Stock: 310404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2019
- 5,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,495$1,002 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Meet our One Owner 2018 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Passion Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely and looks even better in Lava Orange Metallic! Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Speed Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive Coupe attains near 70 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive Passion is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility, rearview camera, and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart Fortwo offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. It does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA6JK320951
Stock: 19035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 9,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerFair Deal
$13,999$498 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA4JK322830
Stock: B306407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 2,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991
Mercedes-Benz of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
White 2018 smart Fortwo electric drive Passion RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet MotorClean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, Non-Smoker, ABS brakes, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger Footwell Cargo Net, passion base upholstery, Passion Package, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Traction control, Wheels: 15 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy.Recent Arrival! 124/94 City/Highway MPGFields Matters Because You Matter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA9JK323018
Stock: PRC3150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 10,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,991
Mercedes-Benz of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Midnight Blue Metallic 2018 smart Fortwo electric drive pure RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet MotorClean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, Non-Smoker, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.124/94 City/Highway MPGFields Matters Because You Matter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA9JK287797
Stock: PRC3161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 11,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,798
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Cool Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Upholstery Fabric This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes Benz of Bellevue's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure with 11,007mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this smart fortwo electric drive pure is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA0JK271780
Stock: JK271780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 2,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,898
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 smart fortwo electric drive. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The smart fortwo electric drive pure will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA8JK327691
Stock: JK327691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5,928 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida
C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2018 SMART FORTWO ELECTRIC DRIVE COUPE, finished in the most desirable combination of SAPPHIRE BLUE with BLACK NAPPA Leather. This immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used SMART FORTWO ELECTRIC DRIVE is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior is covered in BLACK Leather with BLACK Leather accents and shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $23,900.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [13A] All Weather Floor Trays $130 [C67] Smartphone Cradle $100 [P11] Prime Package: Panorama Roof, Leather Upholstery, Heated $2,840 [TEN] Ten 10TH Anniversary Edition: Exclusive Sapphire Blue $1,950 Original Shipping Charge $750 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $29,670.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C&K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 590 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous sales professionals. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA4JK270647
Stock: 36179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 10,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,998
Pioneer Motors Grass Valley - Grass Valley / California
~CERTIFIED CARFAX~ONE OWNER~CRUISE CONTROL~BLUETOOTH~BACKUP CAMERA~ Pioneer Motors located in California s beautiful Gold Country is a Boutique dealership with a passion for perfection and an emphasis on newly owned vehicles. Our cars are selected for best value and usually have had only one previous owner. We specialize in extra clean late model cars SUV s and trucks. Many of our vehicles still have the original manufacturer s warranty! We offer free Carfax reports and only offer clean title vehicles. We accept trades and guarantee a fair price! With reputable lender financing we will walk you through the entire process promising you a simple hassle-free experience! Even if you have bad credit we can help. Need an auto transport service to deliver your car purchase we offer that as well. Pioneer Motors will make your buying experience a pleasure guaranteed! No hassle No hustle No games! just happy customers. Voted Best Dealer in Nevada County 16 Times! And over a hundred cars in inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2JK280755
Stock: 25493D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,991
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Traction control.124/94 City/Highway MPGFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2JK242040
Stock: T1089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 13,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,488
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Red 2018 smart Fortwo electric drive prime RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet Motor ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Traction control.112/91 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
102 Combined MPG (112 City/91 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK9BA5JK324888
Stock: JK324888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 8,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,797
ARC Auto Store - North Kansas City / Missouri
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Traction control. White 2018 smart Fortwo electric drive prime RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet Motor 112/91 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
102 Combined MPG (112 City/91 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK9BAXJK249993
Stock: 200183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 2,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
Mint Auto Sales (Orlando) - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2JK317934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,898
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure is offered to you for sale by Mercedes Benz of Bellevue. This 2018 smart fortwo electric drive comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The smart fortwo electric drive pure will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the smart fortwo electric drive pure is a perfect addition to any home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2JK280089
Stock: JK280089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 25,851 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,995$3,791 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this subcompact, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 smart Fortwo passion coupe (RWD). This coupe boasts extremely easy maneuverability and parking ability with wicked-good fuel economy With its odometer now reading 25,851, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until February 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! This passion trim comes pleasantly equipped with: - A HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE DRIVER'S SEAT - HEATED AND POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS - A CENTER CONSOLE with an EXTRA PULL-OUT COMPARTMENT - A RETRACTABLE CARGO COVER ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and experience sheer driving pleasure with this magnificent condition 2017 smart Fortwo passion coupe! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2HK170398
Stock: 24097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$9,999$1,253 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2HK169798
Stock: O307117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 16,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
1-OWNER!!... CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY !!... REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!... CRUISE CONTROL!!... PWR WINDOWS!!... PWR DOOR LOCKS W/AUTOLOCK FEATURE!!... SMART AUDIO SYSTEM!!... AUDIO STREAMING VIA BLUETOOTH!!... WIRELESS PHONE CONNECTION VIA BLUETOOTH!!... LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING!!... HEATED SEATS!!... ELECTRIC PWR ASSIST SPEED SENSING STEERING!!... PROJECTOR BEAM HALOGEN DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS W/DELAY-OFF!!... HEATED & PWR ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS!!... RETRACTABLE CARGO COVER!!... 15 ALLOY WHEELS!!... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!... Thank you for visiting another one of Sterling McCall Chevrolet's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 smart fortwo passion with 16,349mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient smart fortwo. With less than 16,349mi on this smart fortwo, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9HK168762
Stock: HK168762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
