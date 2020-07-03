Used 2018 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington

Cool Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Upholstery Fabric This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes Benz of Bellevue's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure with 11,007mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this smart fortwo electric drive pure is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

108 Combined MPG ( 124 City/ 94 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEFJ9BA0JK271780

Stock: JK271780

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020