*Update 2018: I still love this car. There have been no maintenance issues, and it has been fun and reliable to drive. Since first writing this review, one of my best friends and a family member bought smart cars as well. They liked my car so much that they wanted their own! I originally had a 2012 Smart Fortwo Pure, which was a great little car but with some very notable downsides. To name a few, the old transmission was less than great, it was a tad cramped and the Pure in particular lacked some modern car features that I would have liked. After hearing about the new transmission, cross-wind control and other slew of upgrades, I decided to check out the 2016. A year later, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I always loved the size and city maneuverability of the Smart Car, but now that comes with a much more substantial vehicle. I purchased the automatic 6-speed dual clutch transmission, and though I would not call any Smart Car a speedster, the new transmission is much smoother. The boost from the turbo is also a nice addition, making the car feel swift and zippy. The car now has the speed it needs to pass other cars on the road with ease. The cross-wind control also makes those windy days a non-issue, compared to the shaky windy day drives in the older model. The new headlights are bright and clear, with the fog-lights doing as desired in blizzard conditions or foggy weather. Due to the narrow wheels and short wheel-base, I have never had any trouble in the snow, unless I blatantly drive into a pile that I know might bottom the little thing out. Even then, I've never actually gotten completely stuck in snow drifts, though I don't consciously drive through anything that looks excessive to the eye. The stability control does a good job at managing the rate at which the wheels are spinning, so you can pull out of slick spots. As for the interior, the extra width makes a noticeable difference as well. My dad is a large man, and he can sit in the new model without us feeling cramped in the slightest. The bluetooth on the stereo system is nice, and pairs well with the iPhone holding attachment on the entertainment system. I opted for the model with the upgraded sound system, boasting 7 speakers and a little subwoofer. I am pleased with the sound quality, and those riding along with me are impressed with the kick that the audio provides. I should note that I do a lot of highway driving, so cruise control does a good job at maintaining MPG. The 2016 also feels much more sure footed on the highways than the 2012 did. I wanted a peppy edgier looking small car for city driving and occasional long trips, and I feel like the new smart car has met all of my personal wants. If you are in the market for a small car, this comes highly recommended by me. The most glaring issues of the past models have been ironed out, and the Smart Fortwo has grown up to be something that more Americans will be pleased with.

