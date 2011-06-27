  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2016 smart fortwo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2016 smart fortwo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • City-friendly maneuverability
  • strong fuel economy estimates
  • fun and distinctive interior design
  • innovative infotainment control.
  • Uncomfortable ride quality when driving on rough roads and broken pavement
  • slow acceleration
  • requires premium unleaded fuel
  • lacks long-distance driving comfort
  • large rear blind spots.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
smart fortwo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$7,995 - $10,994
Used fortwo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you the kind of person that only needs a car in which to tool around the city? If so, the pint-sized 2016 Smart Fortwo might be speaking your language. It gets good fuel economy, and its engine is peppy enough to keep up with the flow of traffic. Plus, it can fit in tight parking spots that most others can't. Find out more about Smart's tiny city car below.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Smart Fortwo is a purpose-built vehicle, and that purpose is to give city dwellers enough maneuverability to slice through congested traffic with ease and park in the smallest of spaces. In this narrowly focused setting, the Fortwo is undoubtedly a success. The problem, however, is that most people will need a car that can also competently take on other roles, and in that regard, the Smart isn't nearly as appealing.

First, the good news. Compared to its predecessor, the redesigned Smart is noticeably improved, with more interior space, a smoother-shifting automatic transmission and additional features. There's even a smartphone app that will guide you to small parking spaces set aside for Smart cars in select cities. But longer stints will accentuate the car's many shortcomings, which include a rough ride, weak acceleration, uninspired handling and some significant comfort issues.

With the discontinuation of Scion's iQ, the Smart is left without a direct competitor. That said, there are other choices with broader skills that won't force as many sacrifices. Among these, we suggest the Chevrolet Spark, Fiat 500, Ford Fiesta and Scion iA. All of these alternatives are considerably roomier and more comfortable but remain competitively priced and easy to park. Even if you meet the Smart Fortwo's urban-centric profile, we'd suggest checking out the competition before making that commitment.

2016 smart fortwo models

The gasoline-powered 2016 Smart Fortwo is a small two-seat city car that is available as a coupe in four trim levels. A convertible is set to debut next year. The all-electric Electric Drive is a carryover from last year and is available in a single trim in either body style. The gas-powered Fortwo's base Pure trim includes 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, power windows, cloth upholstery, automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a two-speaker sound system with a USB input.

Also standard is the ability for iOS and select Android smartphone users to download a free Cross Connect app that controls phone, audio, internet streaming radio, vehicle information and a navigation system.

Stepping up to the Passion trim adds alloy wheels, black exterior trim, heated and power-adjustable mirrors, contrasting interior upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, an additional storage compartment in the center console and a retractable cargo cover.

The Prime trim further dresses up the Smart with foglights, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights and wipers, leather upholstery, heated seats and interior ambient lighting. The range-topping Proxy trim adds 16-inch wheels, white exterior trim, a lowered sport suspension, alloy pedals, shift paddles (for the automatic transmission only) and an eight-speaker JBL sound system. Some features are available as options in lower-trimmed cars.

Options include rear parking sensors, a frontal collision warning system, a center armrest and a phone cradle that positions smartphones in the middle of the dash and allows it to function as a touchscreen controller. A conventional touchscreen will be available as an option later in the model year.

The Fortwo Electric Drive is available in a single trim level that approximates the Passion's features. It also includes a panoramic sunroof. Some features, including cruise control, heated front seats, leather upholstery and foglights are included in packages or are available as stand-alone options.

2016 Highlights

The gasoline-powered 2016 Smart Fortwo has received a full redesign, with new styling, more space and more power. The Fortwo Electric Drive electric vehicle carries forward unchanged from 2015.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive Smart Fortwo's power comes from a turbocharged 898cc three-cylinder engine that is mounted under the trunk and makes 89 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission available as an option. In Edmunds performance testing, a Fortwo with the automatic transmission achieved a 0-to-60-mph time of 10.1 seconds. That's actually fairly quick for a subcompact and about 4 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

The EPA estimates the Fortwo will achieve 36 mpg combined (34 city/39 highway) with the automatic transmission or 35 mpg combined (32/39) with the manual. While these numbers are good among small car alternatives, it's important to note that the Fortwo requires premium unleaded fuel.

The Smart Fortwo Electric Drive's powertrain includes a 55-kW electric motor and a 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Rated power is 47 hp, but a burst mode allows the Electric to generate 74 hp for a short period of time. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph is said to take 11.5 seconds. Smart also says fully charging the battery with a 240-volt power source will take six hours, which is a long time for an EV. According to the EPA, the electric Smart has a range of 68 miles and an overall efficiency rating of 32 kWh used per 100 miles driven.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Fortwo models include seat-mounted head and side airbags, knee airbags, antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and traction and stability control. The gasoline-powered model also gets a crosswind assist system. A frontal collision warning system and rear parking sensors are available as options on all but the base Pure trim.

In Edmunds brake testing, a gas-powered 2016 Fortwo came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, a much shorter stopping distance than other vehicles in this segment.

Driving

As a city car designed to slice through traffic and park in ridiculously small spaces, the 2016 Smart Fortwo fulfills its mission. The tiny 22.8-foot turning circle means that three-point turns will likely be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, outside of these narrow parameters, the Smart's limitations are readily apparent.

Acceleration is sluggish, and it's compounded by a distinct delay of full acceleration after you floor the gas pedal. Under hard braking, the rear wheels react with an unsettling shimmy and momentary lockup from the drum brakes. Fortunately, in normal driving conditions the brakes react predictably. Around turns, the Fortwo's significant amount of top-heavy body roll limits the amount of confidence you'll have driving enthusiastically.

The ride quality is intrusively stiff and the small footprint further spotlights the Smart's nervous nature over broken pavement. On the highway, there's a noticeable amount of road and wind noise. Combine that with the harsh ride quality and hard interior plastics and the Fortwo becomes uncomfortable in a very short time. On short city errands, these flaws are more easily forgiven, but other small cars don't suffer from these limitations.

Interior

Despite the Smart Fortwo's tiny exterior dimensions, it's surprisingly spacious inside, even for taller passengers. Because of its tiny size, it also affords excellent outward visibility, though the low rear hatch does limit the rear vertical view somewhat. The materials used are about what you'd expect from an affordable subcompact, but the pleasing modern design gives the cabin a classy look and feel. The speedometer is hard to read, though, and the supplemental digital speedo readout isn't much better.

In an effort to reduce costs and make use of the now-ubiquitous smartphone, iOS and select Android users can download the free Cross Connect app that includes audio control, Internet streaming radio, vehicle information, a parking spot finder (in certain cities) and a basic navigation system. When paired with the optional phone cradle, the phone can be placed right where a conventional touchscreen would be and functions in a very similar manner. Cross Connect's features work well, with the exception of the navigation system, which lacks the detailed directions we've become accustomed to. With several free navigation apps available with better functionality, there are easy alternatives.

Cargo space is understandably limited with the Smart Fortwo. Loaded to the cargo cover, the trunk can accommodate up to 9.2 cubic feet, which is enough for about six full grocery bags. If they're piled to the roof, you can squeeze in 12.2 cubic feet. To enhance storage, there's also a shallow bin in the tailgate and the passenger seat can be folded almost flat to accommodate longer items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 smart fortwo.

5(53%)
4(23%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(12%)
4.0
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tiny Car with a Great Heart
William Strange,10/02/2016
passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
This is my second Smart, my first was a 2008 Passion. I had it for 8 years and when I traded it in it had 195,000 miles. The only parts I ever replaced were normal maintenance parts, (front brake shoes, plugs and tires. I've had my 2016 Passion for about a week and the upgrades are amazing. I little more room inside, definitely pepper, transmission shifts much more smoothly, and the electric power steering is great. The power increase with the Turbo is really noticeable. I live in southern West Virginia and I64 on my way to Beckley, WV there is a 5 mile 9% grade that most cars can not keep up to the speed limit of 70, but my Smart handles it ease; it doesn't even breath hard. Love it all the way.
Not just a city car
RLLets,09/03/2017
passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
- for the size car it's very roomy, feels like a full size car - for the size car there's good storage space in back - cute outside look and shape - unusual and fun inside decor - although marketed as city car, it does great on the highway - very bad turbo lag however it has great acceleration - turbo lag is a danger in situations where one is depending on smooth instantaneous acceleration like merging from a stop or starting on a curve - drives at highway speed (70+) like a full size car - good power, doesn't downshift going up hill as much as big car - excellent cruise control, hardly ever shifts to maintain speed - U turns are amazing and too fun - parking is so easy, fits in very small places - insurance cost is very high, higher than any other vehicle I have including a 37' motorhome - although it appears to be a full size car from front and rear, driver must keep the small size in mind at all times - brakes are good but don't come on smoothly - constant road noise is a problem if one is irritable otherwise can be ignored or tuned out - good ride on smooth pavement but rough ride on rough road like a one ton pickup The Edmunds editor did a lousy job of summarizing the review. Here is my summary: Best Features - Maneuverability - Acceleration - Shifting - Highway driving - Cabin space - Fuel economy Worst Features - Turbo lag - Road noise - Ride on rough surfaces - Insurance cost
Great Upgrade From 2012
Simply Blue,03/13/2017
prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
*Update 2018: I still love this car. There have been no maintenance issues, and it has been fun and reliable to drive. Since first writing this review, one of my best friends and a family member bought smart cars as well. They liked my car so much that they wanted their own! I originally had a 2012 Smart Fortwo Pure, which was a great little car but with some very notable downsides. To name a few, the old transmission was less than great, it was a tad cramped and the Pure in particular lacked some modern car features that I would have liked. After hearing about the new transmission, cross-wind control and other slew of upgrades, I decided to check out the 2016. A year later, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I always loved the size and city maneuverability of the Smart Car, but now that comes with a much more substantial vehicle. I purchased the automatic 6-speed dual clutch transmission, and though I would not call any Smart Car a speedster, the new transmission is much smoother. The boost from the turbo is also a nice addition, making the car feel swift and zippy. The car now has the speed it needs to pass other cars on the road with ease. The cross-wind control also makes those windy days a non-issue, compared to the shaky windy day drives in the older model. The new headlights are bright and clear, with the fog-lights doing as desired in blizzard conditions or foggy weather. Due to the narrow wheels and short wheel-base, I have never had any trouble in the snow, unless I blatantly drive into a pile that I know might bottom the little thing out. Even then, I've never actually gotten completely stuck in snow drifts, though I don't consciously drive through anything that looks excessive to the eye. The stability control does a good job at managing the rate at which the wheels are spinning, so you can pull out of slick spots. As for the interior, the extra width makes a noticeable difference as well. My dad is a large man, and he can sit in the new model without us feeling cramped in the slightest. The bluetooth on the stereo system is nice, and pairs well with the iPhone holding attachment on the entertainment system. I opted for the model with the upgraded sound system, boasting 7 speakers and a little subwoofer. I am pleased with the sound quality, and those riding along with me are impressed with the kick that the audio provides. I should note that I do a lot of highway driving, so cruise control does a good job at maintaining MPG. The 2016 also feels much more sure footed on the highways than the 2012 did. I wanted a peppy edgier looking small car for city driving and occasional long trips, and I feel like the new smart car has met all of my personal wants. If you are in the market for a small car, this comes highly recommended by me. The most glaring issues of the past models have been ironed out, and the Smart Fortwo has grown up to be something that more Americans will be pleased with.
PARKS EZ
Gerald,04/08/2017
prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
In no way does the 2016/2017 reflect the status of the SMART For Two of previous years. The ride is improved. The transmission is now smooth and shifting through the six speeds is undetectable. Interior finish and appointments are quality and reflect the Mercedes input! The side movement during windy dirving is effectively nullified. The turning radius is absolutely outrageous! Nothing on the market equals that. The cabin temperature controls are effective and the sound from the entertainment center is outstanding. The new tires and the highway operating sound level are greatly improved. All around vision from inside the cabin is good. The only thing I have found that I didn't like was the windshield wiper on the drivers side. Doesn't wipe good. The mileage is not quite as good as my last two SMARTS, but is better than advertised I consistently get 42/44 miles per gallon on the through way. I have previously owned a 2011 and 2013 coupe and cabrio. I would hardly return for two more SMARTs if I didn't like the the two previous ones I owned!! The question software would not allow me to put in the year (2016)
See all 17 reviews of the 2016 smart fortwo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
32 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
89 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
32 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
89 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPGe
122 city / 93 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPG
32 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
89 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2016 smart fortwo features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 smart fortwo

Used 2016 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2016 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Electric. Available styles include prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), pure 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M), and proxy 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 smart fortwo?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 smart fortwo trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 smart fortwo passion is priced between $9,500 and$10,994 with odometer readings between 15555 and35884 miles.
  • The Used 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe is priced between $7,995 and$9,650 with odometer readings between 23272 and27935 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 smart fortwos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 smart fortwo for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2016 fortwos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 15555 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 smart fortwo.

Can't find a used 2016 smart fortwos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used smart fortwo for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,067.

Find a used smart for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,522.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart fortwo for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,349.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,011.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 smart fortwo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out smart lease specials
Check out smart fortwo lease specials

Related Used 2016 smart fortwo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles