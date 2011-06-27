Used 2014 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Good car for what it is...

CE, 02/18/2017
passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

short wheel base, doesnt cover bumps real well... a little underpowered.. does the job well... if you expected a Benz... you will be disappointed...i use for short hops and behind rv...good solution... purchased used with 4000 miles

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Warning cute but not for the money!

jessica ornelas, 03/04/2016
pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

Cute car great & efficient but for the price is rediculious . I can't even resell because it's devalued so much I am so upside down!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cute tiny car!

Katie, 06/29/2019
pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I recently brought my Smart Fortwo with 18k miles for about $6.7k and I absolutely love my car! Is she the strongest? Not quite, but she definitely gets the job done. As a student, this is the perfect car for me. I need it to get to and from school easily and the gas is affordable on it. Not to mention, it again only costed me $6.7k! I'm very happy with my little car. Gets the job done and it's a breeze for me to park. I'm not the best parallel parker, but it's super easy with this lil car. -a 21 year old female student

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

3rds the charm

Jack H, 04/07/2019
passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my 3rd Smart Car. Dealer was great had to travel 46 miles was in and driving out in 2 hours fastest I have ever experienced buying a car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I bought my 2014 passion a version online.

D.Raven Foncell, 07/22/2019
passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I’ve had it a month and it never ceases to surprise me. Where I was concerned with hills living in Seattle it takes them like a big six cylinder car. The passion version has all kinds of features I did not expect. Get a lot a conversation with strangers about it. It’s got a powder blue and the silver shiny wheels make it stand out from other smart cars I’ve seen. Put almost 500 miles on it since I got it and I’ve spent $68 for premium gas which it requires. I think sum SUV’s Spend that much at fill-up! Rides better than I thought it would on the highway look it’s not for everybody but for me it’s a good seems reliable car! I’m happy with it and it doesn’t matter what anybody else says that’s all that matters, right?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
