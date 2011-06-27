Needed commuter car as I have 34 mile one-way commute - Having seen these in Germany in '06 was glad to see them come to US in '08 - waited couple years before purchase. Purchased new from Tulsa dealer for 'cuteness' factor & MPGs; Did purchase extended warranty because it was a 'benz. Ran great until 24K miles- took it in to OKC Mercedes/Smart and needed new engine (2nd cylinder out - seems to be a known issue) - had to fight to get them to honor warranty - but finally they did (had a salesman actually tell me they 'hated' the smart but had to sell them for the 'offset' credit). No issues with new engine. Drove without a flaw until '17 (6yrs) needed new coil. Drove great until shifting issue (Nov '18) - took to Euro shop said was master cylinder (which controls shifting) $1K repair; Is in shop now (Jan 20) for busted motor mount, master cylinder & bent arm (? $2K). I am also discovering ways to 'reset' the computer to adjust shifting issues - wondering about first mechanic now .... Currently have 114K miles - has been a bit costlier to drive (repairs) but my '95 F150 never met a gas station it didn't love so have enjoyed this Smart! $20/week fuel and this Smart is a fun car to drive! While I hope to get a couple more years out of it, I will be selling it (maybe) because I now have 2 grands and - most importantly - when I do need a repair I have to haul it a minimum of 60 miles to the nearest mechanic that works on Euro cars (hassle factor). If I were in a city with local repairs available, or was younger and could work on it myself, I would drive this into the ground. Other than listed repairs, just basic maintenance. I have enjoyed my Smart - it has worked well for the reason I purchased it!! Its interesting but I am also looking at a Honda Fit as a replacement (see ErnieB's post) :-)

