Vehicle overview

A craze is defined as a product or cultural phenomenon that gains popularity among a small niche group before it bursts into the mainstream. All of a sudden, everyone's doing the Macarena or talking about Snooki. Eventually, though, a craze dies out. The Smart Fortwo is certainly a product that has achieved niche popularity, but it has yet to become mainstream. It's also struggling to find buyers as it enters its third year on the U.S. market, so the Smart craze may be dying out before it even begins.

But let's take a look at why that niche is attracted to the Smart car. For one, it's cute, and as puppies and Taylor Swift prove, people like cute things. Second, it can fit in parking spaces that nothing else could possibly squeeze into. Third, it defies your expectations. You may expect it to offer all the interior space of one of those Japanese drawer hotels, yet there's ample room for tall adults. You may expect it to be a tiny death trap, but it scores well in crash tests.

However, there are reasons why the Smart hasn't turned into an all-out Snuggie-like craze. For one, fuel economy is indeed frugal, but it requires premium, and that fuel economy isn't that much better than that of the larger Honda Fit or Mini Cooper. Second, its narrow track and bubble-like profile conspire with gusty crosswinds to blow the Smart around like a tumbleweed on the highway. Finally, and perhaps most irritatingly, the automated manual transmission is slow to respond and produces herky-jerky shifts. This is not only irritating on the move, but it can make parking in tight spaces difficult -- an area the tiny Smart should obviously excel at.

So given these pros and cons, would we buy into the Smart craze? Well, we actually had one for a year in our long-term fleet, and the consensus was that the Smart is ultimately poorly executed even if there was a minority who enjoyed its quirky nature. There's also the matter of price and value. Sure, a Smart Pure starts at less than $12,000, but that's without air-conditioning, power steering or a radio. Would you really want that car? Make a Smart livable and the price rises into the same stratus as the Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit, just to name a few. The tiny Mini Cooper and fuel-sipping Honda Insight are also in that price ballpark. You'd have to routinely deal with some awfully tiny parking spots to make purchasing a 2010 Smart Fortwo a wise choice.